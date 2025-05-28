scriptIndia-US Trade Deal Possible Before July 8 | Latest News | Patrika News
World

India-US Trade Deal Possible Before July 8

A trade agreement between India and the USA could be reached before July 8. This will open access to new markets for both countries.

May 28, 2025 / 12:13 pm

Patrika Desk

India-US Trade

India-US Trade (Representational Photo)

A trade agreement between India and the United States of America is of significant importance to both nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump are well aware of its significance. This topic was discussed extensively during PM Modi’s visit to the US. The subject was also raised during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India. Recently, a US trade team visited India, and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also undertook a trip to the US. A new update has emerged regarding the trade agreement between the two countries.

Trade Agreement Possible Before 8 July

According to reports, a trade agreement between India and the US could be reached before 8 July. The Indian Finance Ministry’s monthly report, released on Tuesday, stated that an interim trade agreement is expected between the two countries before 8 July.

Opening Access to New Markets for Both Countries

A successful bilateral trade agreement between India and the US could boost exports while mitigating economic risks. This could open access to new markets for both India and the US. Given the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs, foreign investment may fluctuate in the current fiscal year, and private investment could also be affected. This is because, amidst global uncertainty and a tight financial situation, companies may exercise greater caution in their investments.

Indian Rupee Stable

The Indian Finance Ministry’s report indicates that India remains an attractive destination for foreign investors despite global uncertainty. The country’s medium-term economic prospects, policy stability, and the efficiency of its young workforce will contribute to increased investment. A reduction in food inflation is expected. A good Rabi crop harvest and the availability of buffer stock will aid this. Furthermore, the Indian Rupee is stable, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves are capable of withstanding any external shocks.

