India-US Trade Deal Possible Before July 8

Trade Agreement Possible Before 8 July According to reports, a trade agreement between India and the US could be reached before 8 July. The Indian Finance Ministry’s monthly report, released on Tuesday, stated that an interim trade agreement is expected between the two countries before 8 July.

Opening Access to New Markets for Both Countries A successful bilateral trade agreement between India and the US could boost exports while mitigating economic risks. This could open access to new markets for both India and the US. Given the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs, foreign investment may fluctuate in the current fiscal year, and private investment could also be affected. This is because, amidst global uncertainty and a tight financial situation, companies may exercise greater caution in their investments.