18 January 2026,

Sunday

Karachi's Gul Plaza Shopping Mall Engulfed in Massive Fire, Six Dead Amidst Rescue Challenges

Six people have died in a fierce fire that broke out at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi. Rescue operations were hampered due to poor ventilation and the dilapidated structure. The administration has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

Pakistan Karachi mall fire

(Image- Dr Naina Niazi's X)

A tragic incident has emerged from Karachi, Pakistan. A fierce fire broke out late Saturday night at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the city. A large portion of the mall building collapsed due to this fire. Six people died in this incident, while many others were seriously injured. It is worth noting that Karachi's ever-increasing urban population and old buildings have been the cause of many accidents in the past. Questions have consistently been raised against the administration regarding the disregard for safety standards and poor infrastructure.

Fire Still Not Under Control

Officials reported on Sunday that the fire has been raging for the past 13 hours and is still not under control. According to information, the fire escalated rapidly within a few hours. Due to intense heat and the ferocious blaze, several parts of the mall building collapsed, trapping people inside. Six people, including a firefighter, died in this incident, while 15 people were injured. The rescue team reached the spot and immediately transported the injured to the hospital, where many were discharged after treatment.

Rescue Operations and Administrative Challenges

Several vehicles from the Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 and the fire brigade were deployed at the scene to control the fire. According to officials, entering the mall is extremely difficult due to the high temperature inside. The building is sealed from all sides, and the lack of a ventilation system has further complicated the firefighting process. It is feared that some people may still be trapped inside.

Building Condition and Investigation Process

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Gul Plaza is built on approximately two acres of land and has been declared completely dilapidated after the fire. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will now assess the structural condition of the building. The investigation will also determine whether fire safety regulations were followed in the mall. This incident has raised serious questions about the safety of commercial buildings in Karachi.

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 03:46 pm

