Karachi's Gul Plaza Shopping Mall Engulfed in Massive Fire, Six Dead Amidst Rescue Challenges

A tragic incident has emerged from Karachi, Pakistan. A fierce fire broke out late Saturday night at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the city. A large portion of the mall building collapsed due to this fire. Six people died in this incident, while many others were seriously injured. It is worth noting that Karachi's ever-increasing urban population and old buildings have been the cause of many accidents in the past. Questions have consistently been raised against the administration regarding the disregard for safety standards and poor infrastructure.