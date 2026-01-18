Global University Rankings See Major Shake-up: Harvard Falls Behind in Research, China's Zhejiang University Takes Top Spot

Image: Freepik
A significant shift has emerged in the global higher education landscape. In a recently released research-based Global University Ranking, the prestigious Harvard University of America has fallen behind, while China's Zhejiang University has climbed to the top spot. This change is considered surprising for Harvard, which has been a symbol of academic excellence and global research leadership for decades.
According to media reports, Harvard University has slipped to third place in some prominent research-focused rankings. This transformation is attributed to the substantial and continuous investment made by China in higher education and scientific research. The basis for the new rankings is published research, the number of scientific articles, and the citations they receive. Chinese universities have particularly shown rapid progress in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. This is being viewed in academic circles as an indication of a shift in the global balance of power.
The report states that American universities are facing policy challenges such as uncertainty in research funding, stricter immigration regulations, and increasing restrictions on international collaboration, which are affecting the pace of research. In contrast, China's clear education policies and long-term investment have strengthened its universities. Experts believe this change signals an expansion of world-class opportunities beyond America for students and researchers.
