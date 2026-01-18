18 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Global University Rankings See Major Shake-up: Harvard Falls Behind in Research, China's Zhejiang University Takes Top Spot

A major upset has been observed in the global university rankings. Harvard University has fallen behind in research-based rankings, while China's Zhejiang University has reached the top position.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

china student

Image: Freepik

A significant shift has emerged in the global higher education landscape. In a recently released research-based Global University Ranking, the prestigious Harvard University of America has fallen behind, while China's Zhejiang University has climbed to the top spot. This change is considered surprising for Harvard, which has been a symbol of academic excellence and global research leadership for decades.

According to media reports, Harvard University has slipped to third place in some prominent research-focused rankings. This transformation is attributed to the substantial and continuous investment made by China in higher education and scientific research. The basis for the new rankings is published research, the number of scientific articles, and the citations they receive. Chinese universities have particularly shown rapid progress in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. This is being viewed in academic circles as an indication of a shift in the global balance of power.

Impact of Policies and Changing Global Balance

The report states that American universities are facing policy challenges such as uncertainty in research funding, stricter immigration regulations, and increasing restrictions on international collaboration, which are affecting the pace of research. In contrast, China's clear education policies and long-term investment have strengthened its universities. Experts believe this change signals an expansion of world-class opportunities beyond America for students and researchers.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 10:59 am

News / World / Global University Rankings See Major Shake-up: Harvard Falls Behind in Research, China's Zhejiang University Takes Top Spot

Big News

View All

World

Trending

EU Prepares Strong Response to Trump, Demands Action Over Trade Tariffs

World

Life’s Journey Ends En Route to Funeral, 23 Dead in Pakistan Road Accidents

road accidents
World

Petrol Sells for the Price of Water in These Countries: See the Top 10 List

Petrol
World

Uganda Elections: Violence Erupts, 10 Dead

Elections in Uganda
World

Trump's Change of Tone: Iran Thanked Amidst Attack Speculation

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.