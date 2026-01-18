Global University Rankings See Major Shake-up: Harvard Falls Behind in Research, China's Zhejiang University Takes Top Spot

According to media reports, Harvard University has slipped to third place in some prominent research-focused rankings. This transformation is attributed to the substantial and continuous investment made by China in higher education and scientific research. The basis for the new rankings is published research, the number of scientific articles, and the citations they receive. Chinese universities have particularly shown rapid progress in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. This is being viewed in academic circles as an indication of a shift in the global balance of power.