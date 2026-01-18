Greenlanders Protest Trump's Remarks, Led by PM, Against US Merger Bid

Donald Trump has previously stated that Greenland is crucial for America's security. He argues that the region's strategic location and its mineral resources are linked to American interests. Trump also hinted that the possibility of using force to gain control over Greenland could not be ruled out. This statement caused concern in Greenland and Denmark. Greenland is currently part of Denmark but enjoys extensive autonomy in internal affairs. European countries have also criticised Trump's statement and, at Denmark's request, have deployed military personnel to Greenland.