Greenlanders Protest Trump's Remarks, Led by PM, Against US Merger Bid

Greenland has once again become the centre of global politics. The statement by US President Donald Trump about incorporating Greenland into the United States has sparked a major controversy. In protest against this statement, thousands of people took to the streets in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, and openly demonstrated against America's intentions.
Hundreds of people participated in the demonstration held on Saturday, led by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Protesters carried banners and flags demanding Greenland's sovereignty. Marching towards the US consulate, people chanted slogans that Greenland should be allowed to decide its own future. They stated that no external power has the right to interfere in the island's political and cultural decisions.
Donald Trump has previously stated that Greenland is crucial for America's security. He argues that the region's strategic location and its mineral resources are linked to American interests. Trump also hinted that the possibility of using force to gain control over Greenland could not be ruled out. This statement caused concern in Greenland and Denmark. Greenland is currently part of Denmark but enjoys extensive autonomy in internal affairs. European countries have also criticised Trump's statement and, at Denmark's request, have deployed military personnel to Greenland.
The statements regarding Greenland have escalated diplomatic tensions between the United States and Denmark. Both countries are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and this dispute is creating an uncomfortable situation within the alliance. Denmark has made it clear that it will strengthen NATO's presence to ensure Greenland's security. European countries have also criticised Trump's statement, calling it a violation of international norms. This entire development has further intensified geopolitical competition in the Arctic region.
