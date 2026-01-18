Robot vs Train: Delivery Robot Smashed by Train on Tracks

In the world of technology, robots are making our work easier, but sometimes accidents involving them become a topic of discussion on social media. Recently, a video from Florida, USA, has surfaced, making people sympathise with the robot. A food delivery robot got stuck between train tracks, and just then, a speeding train hit it with a strong impact. This incident occurred in Florida, where an autonomous food delivery robot was on its way to deliver an order. The video shows the robot attempting to cross a railway crossing, but the crossing gates closed, trapping it right between the tracks. The robot tried to move back or forward, but due to its technical limitations, it could not reach a safe place in time. This robot's video went viral.