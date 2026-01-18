18 January 2026,

Sunday

Robot vs Train: Delivery Robot Smashed by Train on Tracks

A delivery robot was hit by a train in Florida. A video of this incident, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked a new debate on the safety of robots.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

Robot vs Train

Image: Patrika

In the world of technology, robots are making our work easier, but sometimes accidents involving them become a topic of discussion on social media. Recently, a video from Florida, USA, has surfaced, making people sympathise with the robot. A food delivery robot got stuck between train tracks, and just then, a speeding train hit it with a strong impact. This incident occurred in Florida, where an autonomous food delivery robot was on its way to deliver an order. The video shows the robot attempting to cross a railway crossing, but the crossing gates closed, trapping it right between the tracks. The robot tried to move back or forward, but due to its technical limitations, it could not reach a safe place in time. This robot's video went viral.

Train Collision and Robot Obliterated

As soon as the robot got stuck on the tracks, a speeding train was seen approaching from a distance. The train's horn could be heard, but the robot could not move from its spot. As the train passed, it hit the robot directly. The collision was so severe that the robot was torn to pieces and flung into the air. Eyewitnesses present there captured the scene on their cameras and are sharing it on social media, calling it 'Poor Robot'.

Questions on the Safety of Delivery Robots

This incident has raised significant questions about the programming and safety of autonomous delivery robots. Are these robots capable of recognising emergency situations such as closed railway gates or approaching trains? The company that owns the robot has launched an investigation. Fortunately, no human was injured in this accident, but the food inside the robot and the machine itself were completely destroyed.

What Did People Say on Social Media?

Users' Sympathy: One user on social media wrote, "It's truly sad to see this, it was just trying to do its job."

Tech Experts: "This highlights the limitations of AI. Robots still need more 'sensory awareness' to identify such dangerous areas in time."

What Happens Next?

The robot manufacturing company is now considering making changes to its software so that these robots exercise more caution near railway tracks in the future. Additionally, the Florida administration is investigating whether the robot violated traffic rules or if there was a malfunction in the crossing sensors.

Do Robots Have 'Emotions'?

Nevertheless, an important aspect is why people are showing so much empathy towards an inanimate machine. Psychologists believe that when we see robots performing human tasks (like delivering food), we unconsciously connect with them. This is why the images of this robot being reduced to 'rubble' have moved people on the internet.

18 Jan 2026 05:05 pm

