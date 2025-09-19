Indian Engineer Shot Dead by Police in California: Family Alleges Racial Bias

Police in California, USA, shot and killed an Indian engineer after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. The incident occurred earlier this month.
The family of the deceased engineer, Mohammad Nizamuddin, has alleged racial discrimination and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Media reports citing police sources state that 30-year-old Nizamuddin, hailing from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, was found with a knife at his Santa Clara home on September 3rd, leading to the police shooting.
Nizamuddin's roommate sustained injuries from the knife attack. Police reported responding to a call about a stabbing incident inside the house.
A prior argument between Nizamuddin and his roommate escalated into a violent altercation, culminating in the attack.
After the shooting, Nizamuddin was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police now state that the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
However, Nizamuddin's family claims he called the police for help before being shot. Nizamuddin held a Master's degree in Computer Science from a Florida college and was employed by a tech firm in Santa Clara, California. His family described him as a quiet and religious individual.
He had also publicly complained about racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination from his job.