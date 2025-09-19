Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Indian Engineer Shot Dead by Police in California: Family Alleges Racial Bias

In California, Indian engineer Mohammad Nizamuddin was shot by police. His family has alleged racial profiling and demanded a fair investigation. Amid conflicting accounts of the incident, police have launched a joint investigation, while Nizamuddin’s family has highlighted his peaceful nature and past complaints of racial discrimination.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

Image used for presentation (Photo - IANS)

Police in California, USA, shot and killed an Indian engineer after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife. The incident occurred earlier this month.

The family of the deceased engineer, Mohammad Nizamuddin, has alleged racial discrimination and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Media reports citing police sources state that 30-year-old Nizamuddin, hailing from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, was found with a knife at his Santa Clara home on September 3rd, leading to the police shooting.

Roommate Injured in Knife Attack

Nizamuddin's roommate sustained injuries from the knife attack. Police reported responding to a call about a stabbing incident inside the house.

A prior argument between Nizamuddin and his roommate escalated into a violent altercation, culminating in the attack.

Police Investigating the Incident

After the shooting, Nizamuddin was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police now state that the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

However, Nizamuddin's family claims he called the police for help before being shot. Nizamuddin held a Master's degree in Computer Science from a Florida college and was employed by a tech firm in Santa Clara, California. His family described him as a quiet and religious individual.

He had also publicly complained about racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination from his job.

