US–Israel–Iran War: Donald Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Will Continue

Donald Trump, President of the United States. (Photo: ANI)
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday morning, Indian time. He claimed that America has won the war with Iran. Iran's missile and drone capabilities have been destroyed.
All major Iranian leaders have been killed. The war with Iran has been ongoing for a month. I had said that I would never let the nuclear program succeed. You have seen that Israel and we are engaged in this work.
In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump stated that America's key strategic objectives have been largely met. He is close to ending the mission in Iran. The work may take another 2 to 3 weeks to complete. We will adopt a tough stance in the next two to three weeks. We are not going to make any deal with them. He again strongly criticised allied countries, saying they did not participate in this fight. These countries should now take responsibility for opening the Strait of Hormuz. America does not depend on this route for its oil needs, so it will not take responsibility for it.
In his address to the nation, the US President thanked his allies, especially Israel and the Gulf countries. They provided excellent support. We will not allow any loss under any circumstances. We will not fail. Iran has carried out many attacks on these countries. For this reason, Iran should never have nuclear weapons.
He further said that if such terrorists obtained nuclear weapons, it would be a great threat. I will never let that happen. None of our previous presidents should have let this happen either. This situation has been ongoing for 47 years. It should have been handled much earlier.
Donald Trump said that his tough policy against Iran has saved the Middle East and Israel from destruction. This policy also includes ending the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran during his first term. He claimed that if the deal made during former President Barack Obama's tenure had continued, Iran would have had a large stockpile of nuclear weapons.
In his address to the nation, Donald Trump said that there is no need for a deal to end the war with Iran. America can end this war in 2-3 weeks. When we feel they are weak enough that they cannot build nuclear weapons for many years, we will withdraw from there. During this, President Trump said that there is no concern about the remaining uranium in Iran. It is underground. It cannot be easily used. Iran's nuclear program has already been significantly damaged.
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