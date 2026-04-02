US–Israel–Iran War: Donald Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Will Continue

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump stated that America's key strategic objectives have been largely met. He is close to ending the mission in Iran. The work may take another 2 to 3 weeks to complete. We will adopt a tough stance in the next two to three weeks. We are not going to make any deal with them. He again strongly criticised allied countries, saying they did not participate in this fight. These countries should now take responsibility for opening the Strait of Hormuz. America does not depend on this route for its oil needs, so it will not take responsibility for it.