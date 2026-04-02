6 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US–Israel–Iran War: Donald Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Will Continue

Donald Trump on US-Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation, claiming victory in the Iran war.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

Donald trump on on US-Israel-Iran War

Donald Trump, President of the United States. (Photo: ANI)

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday morning, Indian time. He claimed that America has won the war with Iran. Iran's missile and drone capabilities have been destroyed.

All major Iranian leaders have been killed. The war with Iran has been ongoing for a month. I had said that I would never let the nuclear program succeed. You have seen that Israel and we are engaged in this work.

What did Trump say about the Strait of Hormuz?

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump stated that America's key strategic objectives have been largely met. He is close to ending the mission in Iran. The work may take another 2 to 3 weeks to complete. We will adopt a tough stance in the next two to three weeks. We are not going to make any deal with them. He again strongly criticised allied countries, saying they did not participate in this fight. These countries should now take responsibility for opening the Strait of Hormuz. America does not depend on this route for its oil needs, so it will not take responsibility for it.

'Iran should never have nuclear weapons'

In his address to the nation, the US President thanked his allies, especially Israel and the Gulf countries. They provided excellent support. We will not allow any loss under any circumstances. We will not fail. Iran has carried out many attacks on these countries. For this reason, Iran should never have nuclear weapons.

He further said that if such terrorists obtained nuclear weapons, it would be a great threat. I will never let that happen. None of our previous presidents should have let this happen either. This situation has been ongoing for 47 years. It should have been handled much earlier.

'Saved the Middle East and Israel from destruction'

Donald Trump said that his tough policy against Iran has saved the Middle East and Israel from destruction. This policy also includes ending the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran during his first term. He claimed that if the deal made during former President Barack Obama's tenure had continued, Iran would have had a large stockpile of nuclear weapons.

'No need for a deal with Iran'

In his address to the nation, Donald Trump said that there is no need for a deal to end the war with Iran. America can end this war in 2-3 weeks. When we feel they are weak enough that they cannot build nuclear weapons for many years, we will withdraw from there. During this, President Trump said that there is no concern about the remaining uranium in Iran. It is underground. It cannot be easily used. Iran's nuclear program has already been significantly damaged.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Israel Iran War

Published on:

02 Apr 2026 08:56 am

News / World / US–Israel–Iran War: Donald Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Will Continue

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on UAE, Kuwait After Trump Warning

Iran launches missiles and drones on UAE and Kuwait
World

US F-15 Jet Down: One Pilot Rescued, Search On for Second

World

Iran Attacks Kuwait Oil Refinery, Area Engulfed in Fire and Smoke

Iran attacks Kuwait
World

Iran retaliates with missiles on Israel amid Donald Trump's stern warning

Donald Trump Iran warning, Iran missile attack on Israel, Middle East tensions 2026, US Iran conflict escalation,
World

Strait of Hormuz: Britain to unite 35 countries to reopen the Hormuz Strait

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.