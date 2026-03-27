27 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Has the Right to Block Enemy Ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that Iran, as a coastal state, has the legal right to stop the movement of ships belonging to enemies and their allies.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 27, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo – IANS)

Iran on Strait of Hormuz: Several countries are facing an energy crisis following an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran last month, on February 28. Not only this, the price of oil in the Middle East war has also surged. In such a situation, after an appeal from the United Nations, Iran has declared India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iraq as friendly nations and has allowed their ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding this, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that Iranian officials are aware of their responsibilities for safe navigation. They have taken the necessary steps to ensure security in the waterway. During this, he also said that it is the legal right of Iran, as a coastal state, to stop the movement of ships belonging to enemies and their allies.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused US forces of using citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council as 'human shields'. He also claimed that American soldiers were hiding in hotels and offices after leaving military bases. For this, he shared a report from the American media and a hotel booking receipt. He urged hotels in the Gulf to refuse rooms to such officers and warned that their presence could pose a threat to civilians.

Preparation to levy tolls in Hormuz

Iran is preparing to enact legislation to collect tolls from ships passing through the Hormuz Strait. This information was provided by Iran's state news agencies, Fars and Tasnim. The report stated that the Iranian Parliament is preparing to pass a draft law.

This law will grant Iranian authorities the authority to collect fees from ships transiting this vital waterway. The report indicated that the proposal has been drafted and will soon be finalised by the legal team of the legislature. The objective of this proposal is to formally recognise Iran's sovereignty and to generate revenue through tolls.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Israel Iran War

Published on:

27 Mar 2026 10:59 am

News / World / Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Has the Right to Block Enemy Ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

US-Iran-Israel War: US Delays Strikes on Iran’s Energy Sites by 10 Days, Donald Trump Explains Reason Behind Decision

Donald Trump announces 10-day pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure amid ongoing US-Iran diplomatic talks and Middle East tensions.
World

Iran's Foreign Minister Denies Direct Talks with US, Cites Only Mediator Communication Amid Regional Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
World

23 Dead as Bus Plunges into Padma River in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bus accident
World

Iran Prefers Talking to JD Vance Over Trump for Peace Talks, Report Suggests

Donald Trump
World

Iran Attacks Kuwait Airport, Fuel Tank Catches Fire

Iran attacks Kuwait airport
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.