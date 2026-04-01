Argentina on IRGC: Amidst escalating tensions and the potential for conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel in the Middle East, many countries have faced an energy crisis. A surge in oil prices and uncertainty in gas supply have destabilised the global market, putting severe pressure on several economies. Many nations have called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Meanwhile, significant news has emerged from Argentina. Argentina has declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation. The Argentine Presidential Office issued a statement regarding this matter. It is believed that this step was taken after pressure from the Donald Trump administration on allied countries.