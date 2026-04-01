Argentina Declares Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organisation

Argentina on IRGC: Amidst escalating tensions and the potential for conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel in the Middle East, many countries have faced an energy crisis. A surge in oil prices and uncertainty in gas supply have destabilised the global market, putting severe pressure on several economies. Many nations have called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Meanwhile, significant news has emerged from Argentina. Argentina has declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation. The Argentine Presidential Office issued a statement regarding this matter. It is believed that this step was taken after pressure from the Donald Trump administration on allied countries.
Furthermore, the reason cited for Argentina taking this step is the IRGC's support for Hezbollah, based in Lebanon. Argentina holds Hezbollah responsible for the deadliest bombing in its country, which occurred in 1994 at the AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. This attack killed 85 people and injured hundreds. The Argentine Presidential Office stated that such measures allow for the imposition of financial and other operational sanctions.
It is noteworthy that the IRGC is a distinct military force whose objective is to protect the Shia-Muslim religious regime in Iran, and it holds considerable economic influence within the country. Prior to Argentina, the United States and some other countries had already declared both the IRGC and Hezbollah as terrorist organisations. This move by Argentina brings its policy closer to that of the United States. This is in line with a similar step observed a few days ago when it declared Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel a terrorist organisation.
Analysts suggest that this move could increase tensions in Iran-Argentina relations, while diplomatic and economic cooperation with the United States is likely to strengthen. Additionally, this action may inspire other Latin American countries to take stringent measures against terrorism and organised crime.
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