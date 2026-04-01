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29 Killed in Russian Military Plane Crash

Russian Plane Crash: A Russian military transport plane crashed today, causing panic. 29 people lost their lives in this accident.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 01, 2026

Antonov An-26 plane

Plane crash incidents are on the rise globally. In the last approximately two years, several such accidents have been witnessed worldwide. Not just passenger planes, but military aircraft are also not safe from such accidents. A similar incident has now occurred with the Russian army. A Russian army transport plane, Antonov An-26, crashed in Crimea.

Plane Crashed and Hit a Cliff

The Russian army's transport plane, Antonov An-26, crashed and subsequently hit a cliff. The Russian Ministry of Defence provided information about this accident this morning. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the plane disappeared from radar and contact was lost around 6 PM local time on Tuesday evening.

29 People Dead

There were 29 people on board the plane at the time of the accident. All 29 people died in the plane crash, which has been confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Reason for the Accident?

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that no impact was found on the plane after the crash that would suggest it was shot down by an attack from Ukraine. Initial investigations suggest that the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction. However, the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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Published on:

01 Apr 2026 08:50 am

News / World / 29 Killed in Russian Military Plane Crash

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