Iran Prefers Talking to JD Vance Over Trump for Peace Talks, Report Suggests

American President Donald Trump
Iran-US Tensions: Amidst ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, efforts towards a diplomatic solution have intensified. According to media reports, Iran is not willing to engage in direct talks with US President Donald Trump or his close associates. Instead, Iran has prioritised discussions with Vice President JD Vance.
CNN, citing regional sources familiar with the matter, reported that this message was conveyed to Washington through secret channels. Iranian officials, however, believe that negotiations led by US Special Envoy Steve Wicker or Jared Kushner are unlikely to be successful.
The report stated that Iran believes J.D. Vance might be more inclined to pursue diplomatic avenues to end the conflict. Analysts, however, suggest that reaching any agreement will be extremely complex and politically sensitive.
Despite this, Iran has also acknowledged that the final decision on who will represent the US in negotiations rests with Donald Trump. White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt has also clarified that the selection of the negotiation team is at the President's discretion.
Reports indicated that talks between the US and Iran could take place in Pakistan. However, due to the ongoing conflict and deep-seated mistrust, there remains scepticism about this meeting.
It is being reported that countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Oman, in addition to Pakistan, are playing a mediating role and conveying messages between the two sides.
US President Donald Trump stated, "We are talking right now. We want to make a deal from the other side. All their anti-aircraft and most of their missiles are gone. Today, we were going to hit a very big electric generation plant, one of the biggest in the world. We postponed it because we are talking."
Trump added that the US seeks assurances from Iran that it will not develop nuclear weapons and has put forth certain demands within the framework of a potential agreement.
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