Iran Downs US-Israeli Drone, Shares Video

The Iran-US Israel War is escalating. US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran, stating that if Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, all of its power plants will be destroyed. On Sunday, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has adopted a firm stance in response to Trump's ultimatum. Addressing Trump's ultimatum and threat regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian President stated, "Iran will respond to any irresponsible threat on the battlefield. Iran is not afraid of Trump's threats. Threats and attacks will not weaken Iran; they will only strengthen it. The Strait of Hormuz is open to countries that respect Iran's sovereignty."