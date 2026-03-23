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Iran Downs US-Israeli Drone, Shares Video

Iran-US Israel War: The Iran-US Israel war is not showing any signs of stopping. Both sides are launching relentless attacks. Amidst this, Iran has shared a video in which an Iranian missile has shot down an American-Israeli drone.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 23, 2026

Iranian missile

The Iran-US Israel War has led to a highly critical situation in the Middle East. Today marks the 24th day of this war, yet there are no signs of a ceasefire. Both sides are engaged in relentless attacks, with no apparent reduction in their intensity. Amidst this, Iran has shared a video.

Iranian Missile Downs US-Israeli Drone

Iran's state media has released a video showing an Iranian missile successfully downing a US-Israeli drone.

Drones Downed Previously

Iran has previously shot down American and Israeli drones in this conflict. A few days ago, Iran claimed that its forces had downed a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, a claim that was subsequently denied by the US military. Iranian media asserts that its forces have so far downed four American aircraft, including three F-15 fighter jets and one KC-135 refuelling plane. The US has only confirmed the downing of the KC-135 refuelling plane. Iran also claims to have downed over 10 US combat drones.

War Escalates

The Iran-US Israel War is escalating. US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran, stating that if Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, all of its power plants will be destroyed. On Sunday, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has adopted a firm stance in response to Trump's ultimatum. Addressing Trump's ultimatum and threat regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian President stated, "Iran will respond to any irresponsible threat on the battlefield. Iran is not afraid of Trump's threats. Threats and attacks will not weaken Iran; they will only strengthen it. The Strait of Hormuz is open to countries that respect Iran's sovereignty."

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Published on:

23 Mar 2026 01:03 pm

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