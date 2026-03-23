Pakistan's Economy Crippled Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict as Oil Prices Surge 200%

Pakistan sees an increase in oil prices (AI Image)
The escalating tensions between Iran and Israel are now clearly impacting the global energy market. Pakistan has been the hardest hit, with its economic situation worsening due to a sharp increase in oil prices. Following the government's salary cuts and expenditure controls, a significant hike in taxes on petroleum products has further burdened the common public and the economy.
Pakistan imports approximately 70% of its total petroleum needs from Middle Eastern countries. However, the current geopolitical tensions have severely affected the supply chain. Specifically, the disruption of vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz has had a serious impact on oil and gas supplies. Reports indicate that several tankers are stranded en route, exacerbating the fuel crisis in the country.
Pakistan's lack of sufficient strategic oil reserves has worsened the situation. According to government data, the country now has only a few days' worth of fuel stock remaining:
If supplies are not restored soon, the country could face an energy emergency-like situation.
To tackle the energy crisis, the Pakistani government has taken stringent measures, increasing the tax on high-octane fuel from 100 rupees to 300 rupees per litre. This tax has been primarily imposed on fuel used in luxury vehicles. The decision was approved in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Following the government's decision, prices of both petrol and diesel have seen a surge:
While the government claims this increase will not directly affect public transport, experts believe it could have a widespread impact on inflation.
The increase in jet fuel prices has also impacted the aviation sector. Fares for domestic flights have risen by 2,800 to 5,000 rupees, while for international flights, this increase ranges from 10,000 to 28,000 rupees. Fares have seen a particularly sharp rise on routes to the Middle East and Central Asia.
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