Iran Claims Downing US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet

According to the official news website of the IRGC, the operation was carried out at 2:50 AM local time. Iran's advanced air defence system targeted the American aircraft when it was present in their airspace. However, there is still no complete clarity regarding the wreckage of the fighter jet or its current status. According to the report, this success comes for Iran at a time when it had already claimed to have shot down over 125 US-Israel drones. Iran is continuously challenging powers like the US and Israel in this war with its missile power and inexpensive drones.