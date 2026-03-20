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Iran Claims Downing US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet

Iran on F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet: Iran's Big Claim, America's Most Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Shot Down. Has American Technology Really Failed Against Iranian Air Defence? Know the Full Truth of This News, America's Clarification, and a Detailed Report on the Latest War Situation in the Middle East.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet mid-air amid Iran-US conflict and IRGC's claim of shooting it down.

Iran Claims US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Down: The situation in the Middle East has been volatile since February 28, following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel. Amidst this conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has made a sensational claim. Iran states that it has shot down an advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter jet of the US Air Force, the F-35 Lightning II, in the airspace of central Iran. If this claim proves true, it would be a significant event in the history of modern aerial warfare.

IRGC's Operation and Advanced Air Defence

According to the official news website of the IRGC, the operation was carried out at 2:50 AM local time. Iran's advanced air defence system targeted the American aircraft when it was present in their airspace. However, there is still no complete clarity regarding the wreckage of the fighter jet or its current status. According to the report, this success comes for Iran at a time when it had already claimed to have shot down over 125 US-Israel drones. Iran is continuously challenging powers like the US and Israel in this war with its missile power and inexpensive drones.

US States 'Emergency Landing'

The United States has completely rejected these claims by Iran. A report quoting Captain Tim Hawkins of the US Central Command stated that the F-35 fighter jet was on an operational mission. During the flight, some technical malfunction or emergency situation arose, due to which the pilot had to make an emergency landing. US officials claim that the aircraft has landed safely and the pilot is completely fine. Currently, the reasons for this technical malfunction are being investigated. It is noteworthy that an F-35 costs more than $100 million and is considered the safest and stealthiest aircraft in the world.

Claim of Decisive Victory and Recent Incidents

While Iran is praising its defence system, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that the US is moving towards a decisive victory in this war. He stated that American attacks have caused heavy damage to Iran's air defence system. However, the past week has been challenging for the US. An American KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq, resulting in the loss of six military personnel. The reasons for this accident have not yet been disclosed.

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Published on:

20 Mar 2026 12:54 pm

News / World / Iran Claims Downing US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet

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