First video of Mojtaba Khamenei surfaces after war begins, seen teaching children about religion

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran is still ongoing. Today marks the 21st day of this conflict, which has caused devastation in the Middle East. Iran has suffered the most significant losses due to this war. Over 2,000 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several high-ranking Iranian officials, and military commanders, have been killed in American-Israeli attacks. Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader. However, he has not appeared in public since the war began. Now, his first video has surfaced.