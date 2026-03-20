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First video of Mojtaba Khamenei surfaces after war begins, seen teaching children about religion

Since the start of the Iran-US Israel war, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public. However, Iran has now shared his first video.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 20, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran is still ongoing. Today marks the 21st day of this conflict, which has caused devastation in the Middle East. Iran has suffered the most significant losses due to this war. Over 2,000 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several high-ranking Iranian officials, and military commanders, have been killed in American-Israeli attacks. Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader. However, he has not appeared in public since the war began. Now, his first video has surfaced.

Mojtaba Seen Teaching Religion to Children

Iranian state media has released the first video of Mojtaba since the war started. In this video, Mojtaba is seen teaching religious lessons to children. However, Iranian state media has not provided information on when this video was recorded, making it difficult to determine if it is recent or old.

Iran Will Not Bow Down to America-Israel

Trump has been continuously urging Iran to surrender, but Iran's stance is clear: it will fight for its defence as long as necessary and will not retreat. Mojtaba has also unequivocally stated his position on this matter. A senior Iranian official, conveying Mojtaba's message, reported that the Iranian Supreme Leader said, "There will be no peace and the war will not stop until America and Israel bow down in this war, accept defeat, and compensate Iran for its losses."

Israel Threatens to Kill Mojtaba

Meanwhile, Israel has issued a death threat to Mojtaba. The Israeli army has threatened that wherever Mojtaba is hiding, he will be found and killed. It is noteworthy that the Israeli army is continuously trying to locate Mojtaba. It is reported that Iran's new Supreme Leader is in hiding in an undisclosed location.

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20 Mar 2026 03:17 pm

News / World / First video of Mojtaba Khamenei surfaces after war begins, seen teaching children about religion

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