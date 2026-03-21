South Korean Factory Fire Kills 10, Injures Several

Fire Breaks Out at South Korean Factory
At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a fierce fire that broke out at an auto parts factory in the central South Korean city of Daejeon on Friday afternoon. Rescuers said on Saturday that the remains of the deceased were recovered from the burnt debris. An explosion is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
Officials from South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that 25 people are seriously injured. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether anyone's life is in danger. More than 500 firefighters, police, and emergency personnel rushed to the rescue operation immediately after the fire broke out.
Videos and pictures from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the factory, with some workers seen leaping from the building. Daejeok District Fire Chief Nam Deok-woo said the fire destroyed the entire factory building, and firefighters could not enter the building in the initial stages due to the risk of collapse.
Authorities said the search for missing workers began late Friday night. Unmanned firefighting robots have been deployed to cool the site and conduct safety checks. Nam Deok-woo stated that the body of one deceased was identified on the second floor, while nine other workers were found in a gym-like area on the third floor.
After searching all accessible areas, four people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Safety checks will be conducted before debris removal and the search for missing workers can proceed. Police have identified one of the deceased, while genetic testing is underway for the remaining nine.
Rescue operations are ongoing with hundreds of personnel, approximately 120 vehicles and equipment, including aircraft, unmanned water cannons, and firefighting robots. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered the mobilisation of full resources and personnel to control the fire and support the rescue operation.
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