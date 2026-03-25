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Iran Attacks Kuwait Airport, Fuel Tank Catches Fire

Iran-US Israel War: Amidst the war, Iran attacked Kuwait Airport late on Tuesday night. This drone attack by Iran caused an uproar.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

Iran attacks Kuwait airport

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran has not yet ended. Today marks the 26th day of this conflict. However, US President Donald Trump has now declared victory in the war and initiated peace efforts. To this end, he has sent a peace proposal with 15 demands to Iran. Iran has also presented its demands for ending the war. Despite these efforts, the war continues. Israel's attacks on Iran have not ceased. Consequently, late on Tuesday night, Iran attacked Kuwait's International Airport.

Fire in Fuel Tanker

Iran launched a drone attack on Kuwait's International Airport, causing panic. A fuel tanker parked at the airport caught fire. However, the fire was brought under control after some time.

Kuwait Shoots Down Several Drones

Kuwait reported that they shot down several Iranian drones in mid-air. Despite this, explosions were heard in some areas. The public has been urged to follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

Iran Continues to Target Kuwait

Kuwait is considered an ally of the United States. Therefore, despite being an Islamic nation, Iran has been consistently targeting Kuwait. Iran is not only attacking American military bases in Kuwait but also striking places like the American embassy, oil and gas facilities, and airports with drones and missiles. So far, Iranian attacks have resulted in the deaths of 6 people in Kuwait, with many others injured. Additionally, Iranian attacks have caused damage to Kuwait's infrastructure, including its energy infrastructure.

Will the War End?

Trump has now intensified efforts to halt the war. Iran has also expressed willingness to end the conflict if its conditions are met. Although Israeli attacks are still ongoing, if Trump exerts pressure, Israel's attacks may also cease, leading to the end of the war.

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US Israel Iran War

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Updated on:

25 Mar 2026 11:05 am

Published on:

25 Mar 2026 10:45 am

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