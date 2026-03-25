Iran Attacks Kuwait Airport, Fuel Tank Catches Fire

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran has not yet ended. Today marks the 26th day of this conflict. However, US President Donald Trump has now declared victory in the war and initiated peace efforts. To this end, he has sent a peace proposal with 15 demands to Iran. Iran has also presented its demands for ending the war. Despite these efforts, the war continues. Israel's attacks on Iran have not ceased. Consequently, late on Tuesday night, Iran attacked Kuwait's International Airport.