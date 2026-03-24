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Drone Attack in Sudan Kills 17, RSF Accuses Army

Sudan Conflict: Violence continues to escalate as a fresh drone attack kills 17 people, highlighting the worsening crisis in the country.

2 min read

Bharat

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Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 24, 2026

Drone attack in Sudan

The war that began on April 15, 2023, between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan is still ongoing. Next month, this war will complete 3 years. Due to the war, thousands of people have lost their lives in Sudan so far. Millions of people have been displaced. Millions of people are still facing a food crisis. The terror of the RSF is often seen in Sudan, and RSF fighters frequently carry out massacres. Once again, an attack has been reported in Sudan, but this time it was not the RSF who carried it out.

Drone Attack Causes Havoc

A drone attack has been reported in the city of Lagawa in Western Kordofan, causing widespread panic. The attack was carried out in residential areas. The RSF provided information about this on Monday. An eyewitness also confirmed the incident.

17 People Killed

As many as 17 people were killed in this drone attack in the city of Lagawa, Western Kordofan. Many of them died on the spot. It is feared that women and children are among the deceased.

25 People Injured

Twenty-five people were injured in this drone attack. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and medical camps, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

RSF Accuses Army

The RSF has accused the army of this attack. Along with this, it has also demanded an international investigation. The RSF stated that attacking residential areas, hospitals, and markets in this manner is not right. The RSF termed it a violation of international humanitarian law, according to which targeting innocent civilians is wrong. However, this reaction from the RSF shows double standards, as RSF fighters frequently attack residential areas, hospitals, and markets. There has been no reaction from the army regarding this entire incident so far.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 12:49 pm

News / World / Drone Attack in Sudan Kills 17, RSF Accuses Army

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