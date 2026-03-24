Drone Attack in Sudan Kills 17, RSF Accuses Army

The war that began on April 15, 2023, between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan is still ongoing. Next month, this war will complete 3 years. Due to the war, thousands of people have lost their lives in Sudan so far. Millions of people have been displaced. Millions of people are still facing a food crisis. The terror of the RSF is often seen in Sudan, and RSF fighters frequently carry out massacres. Once again, an attack has been reported in Sudan, but this time it was not the RSF who carried it out.