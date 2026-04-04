US F-15 Jet Down: One Pilot Rescued, Search On for Second

American media reports stated that two Air Force helicopters (one of which was a Black Hawk), dispatched to rescue the missing F-15E crew member, were also damaged in an attack. CNN reported in its broadcast that a C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were flying at very low altitudes in southwest Iran. The IRGC claimed that one of these two helicopters was targeted by an air defence system near the Iran-Iraq border. The helicopter fled the scene after the attack. Reports on Iraqi media channels indicate that the helicopter was shot at and crashed inside Iraq. The Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have not yet made any official comment on this helicopter incident.