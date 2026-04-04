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US F-15 Jet Down: One Pilot Rescued, Search On for Second

US rescue helicopter also damaged: An American fighter jet crashed within Iran's borders. One pilot has been rescued.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

Iran Claims It Shot Down US Jet

Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump stated that ongoing negotiations would not be affected despite an F-15E being targeted by Iran. However, when asked if both pilots on board were alive and what Washington would do if the Iranian military took them as prisoners of war, Donald Trump remained silent.

We hope nothing like that happens

In an interview with the American media, he said that he could not openly comment on what the US would do if the Iranian military reached those American pilots. Trump further added that they hoped nothing like that would happen.

Status of Missing F-15E Crew Member Unknown

The Pentagon informed the House Armed Services Committee of Congress that the status of one service member remains unknown following the crash of an F-15E fighter jet. A congressional aide told the Associated Press that the committee was informed that an F-15 jet was shot down, and one service member was rescued. The duty status of the second service member is unknown. This means the Department of Defense has no information on the individual's whereabouts.

Aircraft also crashed

According to American media reports, another US fighter jet crashed over the Persian Gulf, but the pilot was safely rescued. Iranian state media claimed that the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guard) targeted an A-10 "Warthog" aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz.

Helicopter also damaged during rescue mission

American media reports stated that two Air Force helicopters (one of which was a Black Hawk), dispatched to rescue the missing F-15E crew member, were also damaged in an attack. CNN reported in its broadcast that a C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were flying at very low altitudes in southwest Iran. The IRGC claimed that one of these two helicopters was targeted by an air defence system near the Iran-Iraq border. The helicopter fled the scene after the attack. Reports on Iraqi media channels indicate that the helicopter was shot at and crashed inside Iraq. The Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have not yet made any official comment on this helicopter incident.

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Published on:

04 Apr 2026 08:57 am

News / World / US F-15 Jet Down: One Pilot Rescued, Search On for Second

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