Israel has been continuously targeting Hezbollah’s strongholds in Lebanon. In recent days, United Nations peacekeeping soldiers have also fallen victim to Israeli shelling. India Expresses Deep Concern India has expressed deep concern over the situation, especially since United Nations soldiers have fallen victim to Israeli shelling in recent days. This is a sensitive matter for India, as the security of these soldiers is not only linked to their safety but also affects India’s role in international peace and security efforts.

Dialogue at the International Level India has decided to reassess its security strategies and monitor the situation during this crisis. Indian officials believe that it is necessary to take appropriate steps to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is also actively seeking information on this matter and engaging in dialogue at the international level.