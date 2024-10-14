scriptIndian Soldiers: Israel-Hezbollah War Puts 600 Indian Troops at Risk, UN Concerned Over Attacks | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Soldiers: Israel-Hezbollah War Puts 600 Indian Troops at Risk, UN Concerned Over Attacks

Indian soldiers: Amidst the escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah, the security of Indian soldiers has become a major concern. Currently, around 600 Indian soldiers are part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Israel’s continued targeting of Hezbollah’s strongholds in Lebanon has put Indian lives at risk. In recent days, United Nations peacekeeping soldiers have also fallen victim to Israeli shelling, and 600 Indian soldiers are part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Note that Israel’s soldiers are deployed along the 120-kilometer-long Blue Line on the Israel-Lebanon border. Amidst the ongoing tension in the Middle East, India has expressed concern over the security of United Nations peacekeeping soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon.
Israel has been continuously targeting Hezbollah’s strongholds in Lebanon. In recent days, United Nations peacekeeping soldiers have also fallen victim to Israeli shelling.

India Expresses Deep Concern

India has expressed deep concern over the situation, especially since United Nations soldiers have fallen victim to Israeli shelling in recent days. This is a sensitive matter for India, as the security of these soldiers is not only linked to their safety but also affects India’s role in international peace and security efforts.

Dialogue at the International Level

India has decided to reassess its security strategies and monitor the situation during this crisis. Indian officials believe that it is necessary to take appropriate steps to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is also actively seeking information on this matter and engaging in dialogue at the international level.

