World

Iran Arrests Over 21,000 in Post-Conflict Espionage Crackdown

Following a 12-day war against Israel, Iran has launched a major crackdown on spies. Police and other forces are conducting large-scale operations.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Iran police
Iran Police (Photo: ANI)

Iran suffered significant losses during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June. Following heavy casualties and damage, Iranian police and other forces are on high alert. Israel's intelligence network played a significant role in its success in this war, a cost Iran is now paying. Since the war's end, a major crackdown on spies has begun in Iran.

21,000 Spies Arrested So Far

According to reports, approximately 21,000 people have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran on charges of espionage since the war. Iranian police and other forces are conducting raids based on intelligence and interrogations, arresting suspected spies.

Accusations of Espionage for Israel and the United States

Arrests are being made in Iran on charges of espionage for Israel and the United States of America. This is the largest campaign against enemy spies ever conducted in Iran. Those arrested include ordinary citizens, scientists, doctors, engineers, and nuclear experts.

Seven Executed for Espionage

Iran has executed seven people in recent days on charges of espionage for Israel. Among those executed was Roozbeh Vadi, an Iranian nuclear scientist.

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 12:09 pm

English News / World / Iran Arrests Over 21,000 in Post-Conflict Espionage Crackdown
