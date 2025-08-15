Iran Arrests Over 21,000 in Post-Conflict Espionage Crackdown

Iran suffered significant losses during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June. Following heavy casualties and damage, Iranian police and other forces are on high alert. Israel's intelligence network played a significant role in its success in this war, a cost Iran is now paying. Since the war's end, a major crackdown on spies has begun in Iran.
According to reports, approximately 21,000 people have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran on charges of espionage since the war. Iranian police and other forces are conducting raids based on intelligence and interrogations, arresting suspected spies.
Arrests are being made in Iran on charges of espionage for Israel and the United States of America. This is the largest campaign against enemy spies ever conducted in Iran. Those arrested include ordinary citizens, scientists, doctors, engineers, and nuclear experts.
Iran has executed seven people in recent days on charges of espionage for Israel. Among those executed was Roozbeh Vadi, an Iranian nuclear scientist.