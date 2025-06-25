scriptIran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

Following a ceasefire, Iran and Iraq have reopened their airspace. Flights have resumed for Gulf countries. Air India has also recommenced its services.

BharatJun 25, 2025 / 09:27 am

Patrika Desk

After ceasefire, Iran and Iraq reopen airspace (representational image)

Israel-Iran War: Following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, several Gulf countries, notably Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait, have reopened their airspace. As a result, many airlines, including Air India and Air India Express, have resumed flights to West Asia. These countries had temporarily closed their airspace after rising tensions in West Asia, particularly following Iran’s launch of six missiles at the US Al-Udeid military base in Qatar on 23 June. This led to the cancellation or rerouting of numerous flights, including those of Indian carriers.

Restrictions Lifted After Ceasefire

Following the ceasefire, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have lifted restrictions imposed on public places, schools, and offices. This move has significantly contributed to restoring normalcy in the region. Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express resumed their flights to West Asia from Tuesday.

Air India Resumes Services

Air India has recommenced its Delhi-Dubai service, and Air India Express has restarted its Delhi-Muscat route. The airline stated that it operates approximately 900 flights per week to 13 cities in West Asia, including major cities in the UAE such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. It plans to fully restore these flights by 25 June.

Flights Gradually Being Restored

Air India stated in its announcement that flights to and from Europe, the US, and the East Coast of Canada, previously cancelled, are now being gradually restored. The reopening of airspace in the region is expected to normalise operations.

Aviation Services Halted After Attack on Nuclear Sites

Gulf countries closed their airspace following Iran’s missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on 23 June, in response to attacks on its nuclear sites. This brought aviation services to a standstill. The ceasefire and the reopening of airspace are now rapidly moving the region towards the normalisation of air traffic.

News / World / Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

in 5 hours

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 5 hours

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

National News

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

18 hours ago

Latest World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 5 hours

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

Gulf

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

13 hours ago

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

World

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

13 hours ago

NATO Summit Begins in The Hague Today Amidst Global Attention

World

NATO Summit Begins in The Hague Today Amidst Global Attention

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.