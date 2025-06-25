Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

Restrictions Lifted After Ceasefire Following the ceasefire, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have lifted restrictions imposed on public places, schools, and offices. This move has significantly contributed to restoring normalcy in the region. Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express resumed their flights to West Asia from Tuesday.

Air India Resumes Services Air India has recommenced its Delhi-Dubai service, and Air India Express has restarted its Delhi-Muscat route. The airline stated that it operates approximately 900 flights per week to 13 cities in West Asia, including major cities in the UAE such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. It plans to fully restore these flights by 25 June.

Flights Gradually Being Restored Air India stated in its announcement that flights to and from Europe, the US, and the East Coast of Canada, previously cancelled, are now being gradually restored. The reopening of airspace in the region is expected to normalise operations.