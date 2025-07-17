Iraq Shopping Mall Fire Kills 50, Many Injured

The flames were visible from a considerable distance. Fire brigades at the scene worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, the Iraqi state news agency reported that the governor stated initial investigation results will be announced within 48 hours. The governor added, "We have filed a lawsuit against the building owner and the mall." The governor described the incident as a disaster and tragedy, a significant blow to the city, with a death toll currently standing at 50.