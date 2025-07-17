Iraq Shopping Mall Fire Kills 50, Many Injured

A devastating fire in a large shopping mall in Al-Kut, a city in eastern Iraq, has resulted in a significant loss of life. The Iraqi state news agency, citing the province's governor, reported this on Thursday. According to the report, the fire killed 50 people, with many more critically injured. Videos of this heartbreaking incident are rapidly circulating on social media. Footage shows the five-storey shopping mall engulfed in flames throughout the night.
The flames were visible from a considerable distance. Fire brigades at the scene worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, the Iraqi state news agency reported that the governor stated initial investigation results will be announced within 48 hours. The governor added, "We have filed a lawsuit against the building owner and the mall." The governor described the incident as a disaster and tragedy, a significant blow to the city, with a death toll currently standing at 50.
Iraq has witnessed similar devastating fires in the past. In 2023, a fire at a wedding hall, reportedly caused by fireworks, resulted in over 100 fatalities. Prior to that, in 2021, a fire at a Baghdad hospital, triggered by an oxygen tank explosion, claimed 82 lives.