World

Israeli PM Slams Western Nations, Opposes Official Status for Palestine

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. During this, he reprimanded Western countries.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - Washington Post)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City on Friday. Representatives from several countries boycotted his address and walked out of the UN hall. Despite this, the Israeli PM delivered his speech.

Scathing Remarks Against Western Countries

In his address, Netanyahu criticised all Western countries that have recognised Palestine. Netanyahu clearly opposed granting official status to Palestine. Netanyahu has rejected the 'two-state' solution, stating that Israel and Palestine cannot coexist peacefully.

Elimination of Hamas is Israel's Goal

Netanyahu made it clear in his address that Israel's goal is the elimination of Hamas. He stated that his army will continue the war until Hamas lays down its arms, surrenders, and all hostages in their captivity are released.

Netanyahu Altered Route to Reach New York

Netanyahu had to alter his route to reach New York to address the 80th session of the UNGA. This was due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Consequently, his aircraft could not enter the airspace of any country that is a member of the ICC. For this reason, Netanyahu avoided the airspace of countries such as France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Britain, changing his route to reach New York.

