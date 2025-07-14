Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption: A Positive Sign in India-China Relations

The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra marks a significant positive development in India-China relations. The agreement on the resumption of the pilgrimage has been widely lauded by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who stated that this step will foster trust and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is seen as a strong step in cultural diplomacy and mutual confidence-building, paving the way for improved bilateral relations.