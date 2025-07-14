Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption: A Positive Sign in India-China Relations

The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra marks a significant positive development in India-China relations. The agreement on the resumption of the pilgrimage has been widely lauded by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who stated that this step will foster trust and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is seen as a strong step in cultural diplomacy and mutual confidence-building, paving the way for improved bilateral relations.
During his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, Jaishankar highlighted the widespread appreciation for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption in India. He emphasized that the continued normalization of relations can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.
Jaishankar also noted the complex international situation and stressed the importance of open communication between India and China, as neighbouring nations and major economies. He expressed his pleasure at attending the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing and affirmed India's support for China's successful presidency of the SCO.
The External Affairs Minister recalled the consistent improvement in bilateral relations since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. He expressed confidence that his discussions during this visit would further this positive trajectory.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense spiritual significance for Indian devotees. Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in China, are considered sacred in Hinduism. The pilgrimage had been suspended due to COVID-19 and border tensions. Its resumption will not only benefit pilgrims but also lay a new foundation of trust in India-China relations.
Ministry of External Affairs officials have indicated that the pilgrimage process, visa arrangements, and travel facilities will be finalized soon following discussions with China. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the safety and amenities for pilgrims in border areas.