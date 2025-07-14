14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption: A Positive Sign in India-China Relations

During his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar stated that the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also being widely appreciated in India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

S. Jaishankar with Han Zheng (Photo - ANI)

The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra marks a significant positive development in India-China relations. The agreement on the resumption of the pilgrimage has been widely lauded by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who stated that this step will foster trust and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. The restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is seen as a strong step in cultural diplomacy and mutual confidence-building, paving the way for improved bilateral relations.

Jaishankar-Han Zheng Meeting

During his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, Jaishankar highlighted the widespread appreciation for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption in India. He emphasized that the continued normalization of relations can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

Open Exchange of Ideas Crucial for India-China

Jaishankar also noted the complex international situation and stressed the importance of open communication between India and China, as neighbouring nations and major economies. He expressed his pleasure at attending the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing and affirmed India's support for China's successful presidency of the SCO.

Modi-Xi Jinping Meeting in October

The External Affairs Minister recalled the consistent improvement in bilateral relations since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. He expressed confidence that his discussions during this visit would further this positive trajectory.

Significance of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense spiritual significance for Indian devotees. Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in China, are considered sacred in Hinduism. The pilgrimage had been suspended due to COVID-19 and border tensions. Its resumption will not only benefit pilgrims but also lay a new foundation of trust in India-China relations.

Discussions on Pilgrim Safety and Amenities

Ministry of External Affairs officials have indicated that the pilgrimage process, visa arrangements, and travel facilities will be finalized soon following discussions with China. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the safety and amenities for pilgrims in border areas.

Share the news:

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 10:20 am

English News / World / Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption: A Positive Sign in India-China Relations
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.