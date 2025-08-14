Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Pakistan: Karachi Independence Day Celebratory Gunfire Kills Three, Injures Over 60

Pakistan observes its 79th Independence Day today. However, celebrations in Karachi were marred by celebratory gunfire which resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over sixty others.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

पाकिस्तान के कराची में गोलीबारी (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो-पाक झंडा IANS)
Independence Day in Pakistan: Pakistan is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today. This morning, celebratory gunfire in Karachi on Independence Day resulted in the deaths of three people, including a three-year-old child and an elderly person, while over 60 others sustained gunshot wounds. Pakistani media, citing Karachi administration officials, reported widespread celebratory gunfire across the city on the 79th anniversary of independence.

A child was shot in Azizabad, while a man named Stephen died in Korangi. Media reports indicate at least 64 people were shot in total.

Following the incident, chaos ensued in various hospitals across Karachi. Karachi authorities described the events as dangerous and irresponsible, urging citizens to celebrate Independence Day safely. Cases have been registered against those involved in the celebratory gunfire, and investigations are underway.

Authorities Appeal to the Public

According to Pakistani media reports, at least 42 people, including five women, died in celebratory gunfire across the city a few months ago.

A further 233 people were injured during these incidents. Authorities stated that celebratory gunfire poses a serious risk and appealed to citizens to celebrate national occasions without endangering lives.

Updated on:

14 Aug 2025 08:51 am

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 08:50 am

English News / World / Pakistan: Karachi Independence Day Celebratory Gunfire Kills Three, Injures Over 60
