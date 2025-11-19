Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

In Pakistan's Karachi city, the traffic police are engaging in bullying, causing inconvenience to the public. What is the whole matter? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Karachi traffic police issuing fine

(Photo - Dawn on social media)

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is also its most populous. Consequently, a significant number of vehicles ply its roads. However, the city's traffic police have now created a problem for these vehicle drivers. The Karachi traffic police have started acting high-handedly, causing considerable inconvenience to the public.

Fines Issued Without Setting Speed Limits

The Karachi traffic police are issuing fines to people without establishing speed limits, causing great distress to the city's residents. Under the new e-challan system, launched in November 2025, the traffic police have begun issuing hefty fines for speeding violations. However, many major roads lack speed limit signage, leading to confusion among drivers.

This Action is Being Taken Without Warning

In Karachi, the traffic police are carrying out these actions on many roads without any prior warning. Automated e-challans are being issued via CCTV cameras, and drivers are bearing the brunt of this.

How Much is Being Collected in Fines?

Fines of up to PKR 5,000 are being levied on motorcycle riders for speeding and other rule violations, while car and jeep drivers are being fined up to PKR 10,000. More than 6,000 challans have been issued in just two days. For driving in the wrong direction, fines of up to PKR 25,000 are being collected from motorcycle riders.

Public Anger May Increase

The Karachi traffic police have cited the disregard for traffic rules in the city as the reason behind increasing fine amounts and indiscriminate challan issuance. This has made many roads in Karachi quite unsafe. However, the system is still not transparent due to the absence of speed limit signs on many roads and irregularities in the e-challan portal. If this system were made transparent, traffic management in Karachi could improve. If the system remains opaque, public anger could escalate.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 01:57 pm

English News / World / Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

Big News

View All

World

Trending

China breaks silence on Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, speaks on relations with Bangladesh

World

Processed Junk Food is Altering the Brain, Research Reveals

Processed junk food impact on brain
World

Trump prepares to attack drug cartels in Mexico, escalating tensions

Donald Trump
World

4-Year-Old Child Diagnosed with Cancer, Mother Falls Critically Ill Weeks Later

Nicky with Raffi
World

Bangladesh on the Brink: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death, Awami League Calls for Strike

Sheikh Hasina, former PM of Bangladesh
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.