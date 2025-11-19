Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

The Karachi traffic police have cited the disregard for traffic rules in the city as the reason behind increasing fine amounts and indiscriminate challan issuance. This has made many roads in Karachi quite unsafe. However, the system is still not transparent due to the absence of speed limit signs on many roads and irregularities in the e-challan portal. If this system were made transparent, traffic management in Karachi could improve. If the system remains opaque, public anger could escalate.