Karachi Traffic Police Extortion: Fines Collected Without Speed Limits, Public Harassed

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, is also its most populous. Consequently, a significant number of vehicles ply its roads. However, the city's traffic police have now created a problem for these vehicle drivers. The Karachi traffic police have started acting high-handedly, causing considerable inconvenience to the public.
The Karachi traffic police are issuing fines to people without establishing speed limits, causing great distress to the city's residents. Under the new e-challan system, launched in November 2025, the traffic police have begun issuing hefty fines for speeding violations. However, many major roads lack speed limit signage, leading to confusion among drivers.
In Karachi, the traffic police are carrying out these actions on many roads without any prior warning. Automated e-challans are being issued via CCTV cameras, and drivers are bearing the brunt of this.
Fines of up to PKR 5,000 are being levied on motorcycle riders for speeding and other rule violations, while car and jeep drivers are being fined up to PKR 10,000. More than 6,000 challans have been issued in just two days. For driving in the wrong direction, fines of up to PKR 25,000 are being collected from motorcycle riders.
The Karachi traffic police have cited the disregard for traffic rules in the city as the reason behind increasing fine amounts and indiscriminate challan issuance. This has made many roads in Karachi quite unsafe. However, the system is still not transparent due to the absence of speed limit signs on many roads and irregularities in the e-challan portal. If this system were made transparent, traffic management in Karachi could improve. If the system remains opaque, public anger could escalate.
