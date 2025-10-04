Kronotsky Volcano in Russia Shows Most Widespread Activity in Centuries, Ash Plume Rises 9.2 km

Alexei Ozerov, Director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told a news agency that, according to our data, the last time such widespread volcanic activity occurred in Kamchatka was in 1737. This activity followed a major earthquake measuring 9.0 magnitude. He further stated, the powerful earthquake on July 30th has likely re-activated this activity. European scientist Yuri Demyanchuk said that in his five decades of work, he has never before witnessed such widespread volcanic activity in the Kamchatka region.