LaGuardia Airport: Two Delta Jets Collide on Taxiway, One Crew Member Injured

A shocking incident occurred at LaGuardia Airport in New York, USA, on Wednesday night. Two regional Delta jets collided on the taxiway, resulting in minor injuries to one flight attendant. According to local media, the collision was so severe that passengers' journeys came to an abrupt halt. Delta Air Lines described it as a 'low-speed collision'. The accident occurred between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, which was arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which was scheduled to depart for Roanoke, Virginia. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that the incident happened just before 10 PM Eastern Time.
At the time of the collision, Flight 5047 was parked on taxiway M after landing from Charlotte. During this time, the right wing of Flight 5155 struck its nose directly, also affecting the cockpit windshields. In audio recorded by air traffic control on LiveATC.net, the pilot of Flight 5047 informed the ground controller, "Two CRJ aircraft collided on taxiway M. Their right wing kissed our nose and cockpit windscreen." On the other hand, the pilot of Flight 5155 reported that a flight attendant sustained a knee injury in the collision. According to the Port Authority, the injured individual received first aid on the spot from an MTS (Emergency Medical Technician) and was then taken to the hospital.
Flight 5047, which was involved in the collision, had 57 passengers on board, while Flight 5155 had 28 people. Delta Air Lines took immediate action, transporting all passengers to the terminal via buses. The company also arranged hotel rooms and food and beverages for them. According to a CNN report, the passengers are safe, but the accident temporarily affected airport operations. Delta issued a statement saying, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We will investigate this incident in conjunction with all relevant authorities. We apologize to our passengers for this experience."
This accident raises questions about the airport's safety system. Collisions on taxiways at busy airports like LaGuardia are rare, but it is essential to learn from them. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations. Experts believe that the low speed prevented major damage, but it will impact the repair of the aircraft and the passengers' mental state. Delta has grounded both aircraft of Endeavor Air (which is their subsidiary) and placed them under investigation.
Meanwhile, air travel in America is rapidly increasing, but such accidents highlight weaknesses in safety protocols. Similar incidents have occurred at several airports in recent years, raising questions about ground control and pilot communication. Although passengers did not suffer significant harm from this collision, it serves as a reminder that vigilance in air travel should never diminish. Major airlines like Delta will now have to focus on more stringent training. Overall, this incident is a warning for the American aviation sector.
