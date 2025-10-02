LaGuardia Airport: Two Delta Jets Collide on Taxiway, One Crew Member Injured

At the time of the collision, Flight 5047 was parked on taxiway M after landing from Charlotte. During this time, the right wing of Flight 5155 struck its nose directly, also affecting the cockpit windshields. In audio recorded by air traffic control on LiveATC.net, the pilot of Flight 5047 informed the ground controller, "Two CRJ aircraft collided on taxiway M. Their right wing kissed our nose and cockpit windscreen." On the other hand, the pilot of Flight 5155 reported that a flight attendant sustained a knee injury in the collision. According to the Port Authority, the injured individual received first aid on the spot from an MTS (Emergency Medical Technician) and was then taken to the hospital.