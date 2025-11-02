Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

London Train Stabbing: Multiple Passengers Attacked, Panic Ensues

A knife attack occurred on a train travelling from Cambridgeshire to London on Saturday evening, injuring several passengers. The train was stopped at Huntingdon station. British police took immediate action and arrested two suspects.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

(Image: X/@SarahAllisonFl)

A major news story has emerged from Cambridgeshire, Britain. Several people were stabbed on a train bound for London on Saturday evening. Following this incident, a atmosphere of panic spread throughout the train.

Authorities immediately halted the train in Huntingdon in response to this heinous incident. Subsequently, police arrested two suspects involved in this fatal attack.

9 People in Serious Condition

Emergency services transported the injured to the hospital for treatment. According to the BBC, 10 people were injured in this attack, with nine of them in serious condition.

Local authorities have stated they are working with the police to manage this crisis. Officials reported receiving information about the attack at 7:39 PM (local time), being informed that multiple people had been stabbed on the train.

What Did the Police Say?

The police have also issued a statement regarding the attack. They stated that police teams arrived at the scene fully prepared after the incident. The train was stopped in Huntingdon, where two individuals were apprehended. Currently, the motive behind the attack has not been revealed.

The East of England Ambulance Service launched a large-scale rescue operation following the incident. Several ambulances and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

PM Calls the Horrific Train Incident Extremely Disturbing

Several prominent British leaders have strongly condemned the attack and appealed to the public to exercise caution. Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on social media following the incident.

In his post, he stated that the horrific incident on the train near Huntingdon is extremely disturbing. His sympathies are with all those affected, and he thanked the emergency services for their response. He advised everyone in the affected area to follow police guidance.

What Did the Home Secretary Say?

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also expressed her sorrow. Mahmood stated that two suspects were immediately arrested following the attack and are currently in custody for questioning. She is receiving continuous updates on the investigation.

Additionally, another British minister, Chris Philp, described the attack as extremely brutal. He said his sympathies are with all the injured or affected individuals and the emergency services involved in this incident. He urged the police and government to provide information as soon as possible about what happened and who has been arrested.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#Crime

crime

crime news

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 10:29 am

English News / World / London Train Stabbing: Multiple Passengers Attacked, Panic Ensues

Big News

View All

World

Trending

RBI New Data: Georgia Becomes New Destination for Indian Medical Students Post Ukraine War, Expenses Rise Fivefold

Study Abroad Trends 2025
World

Tanzania Elections Spark Deadly Riots: 700 Feared Dead

Violent protests in Tanzania
World

Why Won't Top US Officials Attend COP30 Climate Summit? Understanding Trump's Strategy

Donald Trump
World

Rare Meteorite Fragments Found in Lunar Soil Samples by China, Unlocking Mysteries

China's Chang'e 6 space mission found rare meteorite fragments on Moon
World

Make in India Initiative Sees New Success as Russia's SJ-100 Passenger Jets to be Manufactured in India

PM Modi and Russian President Putin
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.