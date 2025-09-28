Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Mines Collapse: 18 Dead, Dozens Trapped in Nigeria as Mine Collapses, Screams Erupt at Accident Site

18 people have died and dozens are missing after a mine collapsed in Nigeria's Zamfara State. Rescue teams are engaged in searching for the missing individuals. The incident occurred in Kadoury village, from where 18 bodies and five injured people have been recovered.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

(Photo- X/Naija_PR)

People have died in a mine collapse during heavy rains in Nigeria. Dozens of people are reported to be trapped in the mine. Rescue teams have begun searching for the dozens of missing people.

The mine collapse occurred in Kadoury village, Maru district, in Nigeria's northern Zamfara state. Sani Lovely, who was working in the mine, said, "We managed to retrieve 18 bodies and five other survivors, who sustained injuries of varying degrees."

Lovely, who is involved in the rescue operation, stated that a dozen other miners are still trapped in the mine, and their fate remains unknown. He further added that efforts are underway to break through the rocks to access the mine.

Request for Bulldozer Assistance

Rescuers have requested the use of a bulldozer from a nearby road construction site for assistance, but the company operating the machinery has not yet responded.

Fifteen of the deceased are from the nearby villages of Makwanooga and Damaga. Local residents have expressed concerns that if help from emergency agencies is not received soon, none of the trapped individuals will be able to make it out alive.

Gold Deposits in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Sani Abdullahi, a local councillor, stated that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people in the mine at the time of the accident. Zamfara is a poor, agrarian state in Nigeria with abundant gold deposits. Despite numerous attempts by authorities to stop it, people engage in illegal mining in the region.

Zamfara Known for Violence and Instability

Zamfara state in Nigeria is also an area known for violence and instability. The activities of bandits and gangs are common in Zamfara state. These groups often abduct villagers and travellers and demand ransom.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 02:42 pm

English News / World / Mines Collapse: 18 Dead, Dozens Trapped in Nigeria as Mine Collapses, Screams Erupt at Accident Site

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Boat Attack on Restaurant in America, Three Dead; Several Injured

World

Russia Will End War with Ukraine, Sets Conditions, Threatens Western Countries

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World

Putin's New Weapon in Hybrid Warfare: Why Digital and Drone Attacks Threaten Europe

Hybrid Warfare Russia Europe
World

UNGA: Russia Reflects on US, States India Ties Go Beyond Oil: ‘Our Friendship Isn’t Just About Oil’

World

Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles

Earthquake
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.