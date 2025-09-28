Mines Collapse: 18 Dead, Dozens Trapped in Nigeria as Mine Collapses, Screams Erupt at Accident Site

(Photo- X/Naija_PR)
People have died in a mine collapse during heavy rains in Nigeria. Dozens of people are reported to be trapped in the mine. Rescue teams have begun searching for the dozens of missing people.
The mine collapse occurred in Kadoury village, Maru district, in Nigeria's northern Zamfara state. Sani Lovely, who was working in the mine, said, "We managed to retrieve 18 bodies and five other survivors, who sustained injuries of varying degrees."
Lovely, who is involved in the rescue operation, stated that a dozen other miners are still trapped in the mine, and their fate remains unknown. He further added that efforts are underway to break through the rocks to access the mine.
Rescuers have requested the use of a bulldozer from a nearby road construction site for assistance, but the company operating the machinery has not yet responded.
Fifteen of the deceased are from the nearby villages of Makwanooga and Damaga. Local residents have expressed concerns that if help from emergency agencies is not received soon, none of the trapped individuals will be able to make it out alive.
Meanwhile, Sani Abdullahi, a local councillor, stated that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people in the mine at the time of the accident. Zamfara is a poor, agrarian state in Nigeria with abundant gold deposits. Despite numerous attempts by authorities to stop it, people engage in illegal mining in the region.
Zamfara state in Nigeria is also an area known for violence and instability. The activities of bandits and gangs are common in Zamfara state. These groups often abduct villagers and travellers and demand ransom.
