Missing Russian Plane Prompts Search Operation

Air accidents are a global concern, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Such incidents occur frequently, raising serious concerns. On Thursday, 24 July, another such incident has been reported, although there is currently no confirmation of a crash. A plane has gone missing in Russia.
An An-24 aircraft went missing today in Russia's Amur Oblast. The aircraft was carrying 49 people: 43 passengers, including 5 children, and 6 crew members. The plane, operated by Angara Airlines, was en route to Tynda, a city near the China border. Shortly before reaching its destination, contact with the aircraft was lost by Russian air traffic control, and it disappeared.
A search operation has been launched to locate the missing aircraft and its occupants as quickly as possible. Local governor Vasily Orlov stated that rescue teams are engaged in the search operation.
An investigation into the incident has begun. Currently, the reason for the aircraft's disappearance in Russia remains unknown. However, the investigation team is working to determine the cause.