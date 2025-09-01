Modi Holds Key Meetings with Putin and Xi, Updates on India-China Border Issue Emerge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin, China.
PM Modi shared information about this meeting on Monday on the social media platform X, sharing photos. PM Modi wrote that the series of talks in Tianjin continues. Discussions were held with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO summit.
In addition, PM Modi also shared a picture of his meeting with President Putin. He wrote on the social media platform X that it is always a pleasure to meet President Putin.
Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China on Monday. This is considered an important diplomatic meeting with regional powers.
The SCO summit is being attended by key regional leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in this era of global uncertainty, Prime Minister Modi, President Xi, and President Putin will be present on one platform.
Following this, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite global tensions, India and Russia maintain a close partnership in the strategic and energy sectors.
The SCO summit will focus on tackling the ‘three evils’ – terrorism, separatism, and extremism – which has been the primary objective since the organisation's inception.
A signing ceremony is scheduled for Monday, after which a joint statement by the leaders will be issued. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to China in seven years, and it comes at a time when India and China are slowly trying to mend their relationship after a long border dispute.
Before the official start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. This was the first meeting between the two leaders in about ten months.
The two leaders discussed ways to stabilise and improve India-China relations, especially following recent progress on border management protocols. Both sides have agreed on new patrolling rules along the 3,500-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), signalling an improvement in relations after four years of tension.
This meeting is particularly significant because it comes just months after the last meeting between the two leaders during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia in 2024.
Officials say the Tianjin meeting aimed to build on this momentum, focusing on economic cooperation, regional security, and managing strategic competition in Asia.