Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Talks After Seven-Year Gap

PM Modi and Jinping Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin. During this visit, a bilateral meeting took place between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was the first meeting between the two leaders in nearly seven years. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Chinese President for the invitation to visit China and for the bilateral meeting.
PM Modi stated, "We are committed to advancing our relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome. Our very meaningful discussion in Kazan last year gave a positive direction to our relationship. Following the withdrawal of troops from the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been maintained." He further added that agreements have been reached between our special representatives regarding border management, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, and direct flights between the two countries are being restarted. He highlighted that the cooperation between the two nations benefits 2.8 billion people, paving the way for the well-being of all humanity. He reiterated their commitment to advancing relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.
The SCO summit meeting in China has begun. All SCO member countries are participating. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be attending. Given the backdrop of US tariff policies, the meeting between the leaders of the three countries is considered highly significant.