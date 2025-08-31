Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Talks After Seven-Year Gap

A bilateral meeting took place between PM Modi and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping. On this occasion, PM Modi stated that peace and stability prevail along the border. This was the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders in seven years.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Jinping

PM Modi and Jinping Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin. During this visit, a bilateral meeting took place between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was the first meeting between the two leaders in nearly seven years. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Chinese President for the invitation to visit China and for the bilateral meeting.

Border Peace and Stability Maintained

PM Modi stated, "We are committed to advancing our relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome. Our very meaningful discussion in Kazan last year gave a positive direction to our relationship. Following the withdrawal of troops from the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been maintained." He further added that agreements have been reached between our special representatives regarding border management, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, and direct flights between the two countries are being restarted. He highlighted that the cooperation between the two nations benefits 2.8 billion people, paving the way for the well-being of all humanity. He reiterated their commitment to advancing relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.

Putin, Modi, and Jinping to Meet

The SCO summit meeting in China has begun. All SCO member countries are participating. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be attending. Given the backdrop of US tariff policies, the meeting between the leaders of the three countries is considered highly significant.

Share the news:

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 12:38 pm

English News / World / Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Talks After Seven-Year Gap
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.