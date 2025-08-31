Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Talks After Seven-Year Gap

PM Modi stated, "We are committed to advancing our relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome. Our very meaningful discussion in Kazan last year gave a positive direction to our relationship. Following the withdrawal of troops from the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been maintained." He further added that agreements have been reached between our special representatives regarding border management, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, and direct flights between the two countries are being restarted. He highlighted that the cooperation between the two nations benefits 2.8 billion people, paving the way for the well-being of all humanity. He reiterated their commitment to advancing relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.