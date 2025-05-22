scriptMother Fined £13,000 After 'Egg Prank' Video Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Mother Fined £13,000 After 'Egg Prank' Video Goes Viral

The Helsingborg District Court found the mother guilty of harassment and ordered her to pay her daughter 20,000 Swedish kronor in compensation.

May 22, 2025 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Egg prank

Numerous prank videos go viral on social media, captivating viewers. The “egg break” challenge, where parents cracked eggs on their children’s heads and recorded their reactions, gained significant popularity. A Swedish woman attempted this challenge on her daughter, but the prank backfired. The court deemed this action child abuse and fined the woman 1.7 lakh.
The Helsingborg District Court found the mother guilty of harassment and ordered her to pay her daughter 20,000 Swedish Kronor in compensation. The incident occurred in 2023 when the mother, after promising her daughter an apple cake and turning on the camera, unexpectedly cracked a raw egg on her head. The yolk ran down the child’s face, leaving her speechless. The video went viral on TikTok, with viewers condemning it as a cruel joke that violated the child’s self-respect.

Court labels it public humiliation of the child

Prosecutor Cecilia Anderson told the court that the child was excited about baking a cake with her mother but was deceitfully humiliated. The mother claimed it was a viral trend and she had no malicious intent, but the court considered it public humiliation. In this trend, parents pretend to crack an egg in a bowl before unexpectedly breaking it on their child’s head, filming it as a joke.

