Musk Launches New Political Party, Targeting US Congress

Elon Musk announced the launch of a new political party, the 'American Party USA,' on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. This announcement has sent shockwaves through American politics. Elon Musk, considered a kingmaker in the US, has flexed his power, presenting a new challenge to both the Democratic and Republican parties. This is a significant blow to Donald Trump. The party will focus on a select few seats to influence legislation. Musk states the party's primary aim is to restore lost freedoms to American citizens. This announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump signed the tax cut and spending bill, a move Musk opposed.
Elon Musk explained that his new party's strategy will involve focusing on select seats in the US House and Senate. He stated, “We need to focus on just 2-3 Senate seats and 8-10 House districts to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.” Musk believes that small margins in election results can yield significant political power, leading to crucial shifts in the balance of power.
Elon Musk conducted a poll among his followers, asking if they felt a need for a new party outside the Republican and Democrat options. Over 1.25 million people participated, with over 65% supporting the 'American Party'. Musk posed this question on Independence Day, raising the question of whether America needs a new political alternative beyond its two-party system.
According to Musk, this new party aims to establish a balance in American politics, providing a neutral and independent alternative outside the electoral battle between the two major parties (Republicans and Democrats). This party will focus on issues directly impacting people's lives and differing from the politics of existing political parties.
Announcing the party's formation, Elon Musk stated, “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if we need a new alternative outside the two-party system!” Musk believes this initiative will pave the way for greater freedom and power for American citizens.
The American Party's main goal will be to focus on crucial political decisions passed by large margins, such as budget and spending bills. Musk believes that influencing election results by small margins in a few seats can bring about necessary changes in legislation.
However, he did not specify which seats he is targeting. The spending bill passed the House by a narrow margin of 218-214, with only two Republicans siding with the Democrats, ultimately unable to block it. In the Senate, the 50-50 tie was broken by Vice President JD Vance, passing the bill hours before Donald Trump signed it into law.
The extremely narrow margins in both houses clearly demonstrate how a handful of seats can influence significant legislative outcomes. It appears Elon Musk is targeting this very opportunity with his newly announced party. On Friday, as America celebrated its 249th Independence Day, Elon Musk posted a poll on X asking his followers whether he should proceed with his earlier proposal to launch an American Party as an alternative to both Republicans and Democrats. By Saturday morning, over 1.25 million users had responded, with over 65% voting in favour of the idea.
Musk stated in the post, “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want freedom from the two-party (some would say one-party) system!”
Heartiest greetings on the 4th of July, the birthday of the United States. Congratulations, Mr. Elon Musk, for launching a new political party called 'American Party' on this auspicious day. This should be to promote the family democratic system of managing civilization which is universal, eternal and immortal to balance the negativity of the existing monarchical democracy.
Elon Musk's new political move could potentially bring about change in American politics. If successful, this party could mark a new turning point in American politics, enabling voters to choose more independent options. It remains to be seen how successfully Musk will implement his plan.