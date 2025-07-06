Musk Launches New Political Party, Targeting US Congress

Elon Musk announced the launch of a new political party, the 'American Party USA,' on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. This announcement has sent shockwaves through American politics. Elon Musk, considered a kingmaker in the US, has flexed his power, presenting a new challenge to both the Democratic and Republican parties. This is a significant blow to Donald Trump. The party will focus on a select few seats to influence legislation. Musk states the party's primary aim is to restore lost freedoms to American citizens. This announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump signed the tax cut and spending bill, a move Musk opposed.