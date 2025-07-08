Myanmar Conflict Intensifies: 3,000 Seek Refuge in India

A domestic conflict has been ongoing in Myanmar for several years. Numerous rebel groups are active within the country, frequently clashing with the Myanmar military or each other. Such a conflict is currently underway in Myanmar's Chin state, where two armed groups have been engaged in intense fighting for the past week. This conflict has escalated significantly, worsening the situation in the province.
Due to the ongoing conflict between the two groups in Myanmar's Chin state, approximately 3,000 people have sought refuge in India. These individuals fled to Champhai district in Mizoram (India), a state bordering Myanmar, to save their lives.
According to a Champhai police official, around 3,000 people from the villages of Khwawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Myanmar, bordering Mizoram, sought refuge in Zokhawthar village from Saturday morning onwards. Many more continued to arrive throughout Monday to escape the violence. The refugees include women and children. Most of the displaced people have reached relatives in Zokhawthar. Others have been sheltered in community halls, where locals are providing them with food and essential supplies.
Lalmuanpuia Punte, political advisor to Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma, visited Zokhawthar and also travelled to Myanmar's Chin state to meet with leaders of both warring factions. He confirmed that most refugees have refused to return to Myanmar due to fears of escalating violence.