Myanmar Conflict Intensifies: 3,000 Seek Refuge in India

According to a Champhai police official, around 3,000 people from the villages of Khwawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Myanmar, bordering Mizoram, sought refuge in Zokhawthar village from Saturday morning onwards. Many more continued to arrive throughout Monday to escape the violence. The refugees include women and children. Most of the displaced people have reached relatives in Zokhawthar. Others have been sheltered in community halls, where locals are providing them with food and essential supplies.