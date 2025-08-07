Myanmar’s Former Acting President and Vice President, Myint Swe Dies

After leaving the military, Swe entered politics. He served as the Chief Minister of Yangon Region from 2011 to 2016. On 30 March 2016, he became the Vice President of Myanmar, a position he held for nine years and 129 days. He served twice as Myanmar's acting president. Following President Htin Kyaw's resignation, he served from 21 March to 30 March 2018, and again from 1 February 2021 to 22 July 2024 after the 2021 military coup, during which he declared a state of emergency and transferred power to coup leader Min Aung Hlaing. Swe had been on medical leave since July 2024. His role in the 2021 military coup was significant, as he formally granted Min Aung Hlaing emergency powers and extended them.