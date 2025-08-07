7 August 2025,

Thursday

World

Myanmar’s Former Acting President and Vice President, Myint Swe Dies

Myanmar's former acting President and Vice-President, Myint Swe, passed away unexpectedly today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Myint Swe
Myint Swe (Photo - ANI)

Myanmar's former acting President and Vice President, Myint Swe, has passed away at the age of 74. He breathed his last at Military Hospital No. 2 in the nation's capital, Naypyitaw, on Thursday, 7 August. The National Defence and Security Council announced his death in a press release. He had been unwell for some time.

State Funeral Planned

Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council reported that Swe passed away at 8:28 AM. Swe's funeral will be held with full state honours.

Political Career

After leaving the military, Swe entered politics. He served as the Chief Minister of Yangon Region from 2011 to 2016. On 30 March 2016, he became the Vice President of Myanmar, a position he held for nine years and 129 days. He served twice as Myanmar's acting president. Following President Htin Kyaw's resignation, he served from 21 March to 30 March 2018, and again from 1 February 2021 to 22 July 2024 after the 2021 military coup, during which he declared a state of emergency and transferred power to coup leader Min Aung Hlaing. Swe had been on medical leave since July 2024. His role in the 2021 military coup was significant, as he formally granted Min Aung Hlaing emergency powers and extended them.

Military Service

Before entering politics, Swe held key positions in the Myanmar military, serving from 1973 to 2010. He became a Brigadier General in 1997 and commanded Light Infantry Division-11. In 2001, he was appointed commander of the Southeastern Command and later the Yangon Command, where he also chaired the Yangon Division Peace and Development Council. Following the purge of General Khin Nyunt in 2004, Swe served as head of military security affairs and led Special Operations Bureau-5 from 2006. He played a significant role in suppressing protests, including the Saffron Revolution of 2007, and in the arrest of General Ne Win's family in 2002.

