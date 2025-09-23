Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

NASA spacecraft makes closest-ever approach to the Sun

NASA has set a new milestone in the history of space exploration. NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the unprecedented feat of getting extremely close to the Sun.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

NASA spacecraft near Sun
NASA spacecraft near Sun (Photo: Patrika)

NASA's Parker Solar Probe continues to set new records in the history of space exploration. Recently, this spacecraft passed extremely close to the Sun. In doing so, the spacecraft achieved something never done before. During this time, the Parker Solar Probe orbited at a speed of 687,000 kilometers per hour. Scientists say that this speed is such that if this spacecraft were to race on Earth, it would cover the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 19 seconds.

What is the objective of this mission?

The objective of this NASA mission is to closely study and understand the Sun, the most powerful celestial body in the universe. There are still many unsolved mysteries about the Sun, which NASA is trying to solve, and this mission is a step in that direction.

Mission Highlights

Currently, the Sun has entered its 11-year active cycle. During this period, there is more explosive activity on the Sun. In such a situation, the work of the Parker Solar Probe becomes even more important. Scientists hope that this will not only help in understanding the mysteries of the Sun but will also help find ways to protect space travel and technological infrastructure on Earth.

Fourth time speed record

This is not the first time the Parker Solar Probe has achieved such speed. The Parker Solar Probe has achieved this speed for the fourth time in one year. Earlier, on 24 December 2024, 22 March 2025, and 19 June 2025, the Parker Solar Probe had also reached this speed. Every time this spacecraft gets closer to the Sun, it gets a chance to test its speed and ability to withstand heat.

A valuable opportunity for scientists

The Parker Solar Probe is passing through the Sun's outer atmosphere. From here, this spacecraft is closely collecting data on solar wind, flares, and coronal mass ejections. This information is crucial for understanding and predicting the impact of space weather on Earth. Space weather can sometimes affect our satellites, communication systems, and power grids.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 11:17 am

World / NASA spacecraft makes closest-ever approach to the Sun
