NASA spacecraft makes closest-ever approach to the Sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe continues to set new records in the history of space exploration. Recently, this spacecraft passed extremely close to the Sun. In doing so, the spacecraft achieved something never done before. During this time, the Parker Solar Probe orbited at a speed of 687,000 kilometers per hour. Scientists say that this speed is such that if this spacecraft were to race on Earth, it would cover the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 19 seconds.