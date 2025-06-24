NATO Summit Begins in The Hague Today Amidst Global Attention

Number of NATO Member Countries NATO was formed in 1949. Currently, it comprises 32 member states, known as NATO allies. These sovereign nations utilize NATO as a platform to discuss geopolitical and security issues and make collective decisions. Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States are the founding members of NATO. Turkey and Greece joined in 1952, Germany in 1955, and Spain in 1982. The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland joined in 1999. In 2004, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined. Albania and Croatia joined in 2009, Montenegro in 2017, and North Macedonia in 2020. Finland joined in 2023 and Sweden in 2024.

Countering USSR Influence The United States and its allies formed NATO to counter the influence of the USSR (Soviet Union, now Russia), a country with a communist ideology, and to unite nations with capitalist ideologies. The Soviet Union was accused of assisting in the establishment of communist governments in Poland, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia, and of electoral manipulation. The Soviet Union aimed to dominate the Black Sea by exerting pressure on Turkey and Greece, thereby controlling global trade. The US, UK, and France accused the Soviet Union of spreading communist ideology across Europe. These actions by the USSR were perceived as acts of aggression by Western nations.

US Policy to Counter USSR Aggression In 1947, the US introduced the Truman Doctrine to counter communist aggression, pledging support to countries resisting communism. The US provided economic aid to European countries devastated by World War II, known as the Marshall Plan or European Recovery Program. Subsequently, Western nations entered into a security agreement. In 1948, Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg signed the Brussels Treaty, advocating for a larger military alliance to counter the Soviet Union. On 4 April 1949, twelve countries, including the US, signed the NATO treaty. Article 5 of this agreement stipulates that if one member state is attacked, all NATO member states will retaliate against the aggressor.

Internal Disputes within NATO NATO member states have experienced several internal disputes. These disputes led to France and Greece temporarily leaving NATO. France withdrew in 1966 and rejoined in 2009. Greece’s withdrawal was due to tensions with Turkey. In 1980, with US mediation, Greece rejoined NATO militarily. Further disputes arose over Turkey’s purchase of 400 Russian-made S-400 systems, leading to Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 jet production process.

Trump’s Threats of Withdrawal Recently, US President Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw the US from NATO, believing that European countries were not spending enough on their own security, leaving the US to bear the burden. Trump threatened to withdraw if European countries failed to spend 2% of their GDP on defence.