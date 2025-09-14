Nepal Border Situation Improves After Karki's Interim PM Appointment

Gen-Z protests in Nepal have led to a change in power in the country. K.P. Sharma Oli has been forced to resign from the post of Prime Minister, along with his cabinet ministers. The death toll in Nepal due to the protests has reached 72. Following the protesters' demands, Sushila Karki has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister and assumed office today.
Following Karki's appointment as interim Prime Minister in Nepal, the situation at the India-Nepal border is gradually improving. Since Saturday, the situation at the Rupaidiha border has begun to improve. Several vehicles have been seen at the border. Although civilian movement remains low, a large number of commercial trucks have crossed from India into Nepal, boosting trade activities.
Security agencies on both sides of the border remain vigilant and are constantly monitoring both citizens and vehicles. Peace prevails at the border, and the situation is expected to fully normalise soon.
Citizens are still hesitant to travel to Nepal via the border. This is due to security concerns, as people are still worried that the situation has not fully improved following the protests.