Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

Mediation Offer Rejected Iran rejected mediation offers from Oman and Qatar. Leaders of both countries are speaking of war. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Netanyahu) has vowed to continue attacks. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised a strong response.

US Embassy Issues Security Alert The US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, issued a security alert. The embassy advised all US citizens in Iraq to avoid locations frequented by foreigners, and any large gatherings or crowded areas. The embassy stated that foreign terrorist organisations may attack in Iraq.

Iran Wanted to Assassinate President Trump: Netanyahu Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran sought to assassinate US President Donald Trump. He said Iran viewed Trump as a threat to its nuclear programme. Trump never showed leniency towards Iran; he did what was right and prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This is why Iran considers him their number one enemy. Netanyahu claimed that through the Axis of Resistance, Iran planned to assassinate Trump twice, but their plans failed.

Netanyahu added that Trump withdrew from a flawed agreement with Iran, eliminated IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, and made it abundantly clear that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. He was extremely firm; therefore, he is enemy number one for Iran.