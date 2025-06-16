scriptNetanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump | Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

Iran-Israel military conflict is intensifying. Hundreds of casualties have been reported so far. Leaders from both countries are hinting at a full-scale war.

BharatJun 16, 2025 / 09:54 am

Patrika Desk

Iran-Israel Conflict: The military conflict between Iran and Israel is escalating. Israel targeted over 170 locations and 720 military infrastructures in Iran. 20 Iranian military officers and several senior scientists were killed. Approximately 400 civilians died, and over 250 Iranian citizens were injured. In retaliation, Iran attacked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran claimed to have also targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defence. 14 Israeli citizens were killed in the Iranian attacks, with 390 injured.

Mediation Offer Rejected

Iran rejected mediation offers from Oman and Qatar. Leaders of both countries are speaking of war. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Netanyahu) has vowed to continue attacks. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised a strong response.

US Embassy Issues Security Alert

The US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, issued a security alert. The embassy advised all US citizens in Iraq to avoid locations frequented by foreigners, and any large gatherings or crowded areas. The embassy stated that foreign terrorist organisations may attack in Iraq.

Iran Wanted to Assassinate President Trump: Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran sought to assassinate US President Donald Trump. He said Iran viewed Trump as a threat to its nuclear programme. Trump never showed leniency towards Iran; he did what was right and prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This is why Iran considers him their number one enemy. Netanyahu claimed that through the Axis of Resistance, Iran planned to assassinate Trump twice, but their plans failed.
Netanyahu added that Trump withdrew from a flawed agreement with Iran, eliminated IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, and made it abundantly clear that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. He was extremely firm; therefore, he is enemy number one for Iran.

Sometimes You Have to Fight Before You Can Talk

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and Iran could reach an agreement, but added that sometimes countries have to fight first. We will continue to support Israel. He further stated that Iran should agree to a nuclear deal.

News / World / Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

in 4 hours

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

in 4 hours

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

National News

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

in 3 hours

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

Jaipur

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

in 4 hours

Latest World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

in 4 hours

Saudi Arabia Lifts Work Visa Ban on 14 Countries, Including India and Pakistan

World

Saudi Arabia Lifts Work Visa Ban on 14 Countries, Including India and Pakistan

15 hours ago

Gunmen Kill 100 in Nigeria Massacre

Miscellenous World

Gunmen Kill 100 in Nigeria Massacre

17 hours ago

Dubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building

World

Dubai Marina Pinnacle Fire: 3820 Evacuated from 67-Storey Building

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.