Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Commuted

Nimisha Priya: Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has received a reprieve. The death sentence imposed on her in Yemen has been completely overturned. The office of the Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapum AP Aboobacker Musliyar, announced this. Musliyar stated that while written confirmation from the Yemeni government is yet to be received, Nimisha's death sentence was first stayed and then completely revoked. Nimisha Priya was convicted of murder in March 2018. She was accused of killing her business partner.