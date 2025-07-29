Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Commuted

Nimisha Priya: Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has received a reprieve. The death sentence imposed on her in Yemen has been completely overturned. The office of the Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapum AP Aboobacker Musliyar, announced this. Musliyar stated that while written confirmation from the Yemeni government is yet to be received, Nimisha's death sentence was first stayed and then completely revoked. Nimisha Priya was convicted of murder in March 2018. She was accused of killing her business partner.
Nimisha Priya is originally from Palakkad district, Kerala. She belongs to a Christian family. She went to Yemen in 2008 in search of work. There, she met a Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdo Mahdi. They started a clinic together. After some time, their relationship deteriorated.
According to reports, Mahdi began to harass Nimisha. He publicly claimed to be her husband. Mahdi also illegally confiscated her passport to prevent her from returning to India. According to Yemeni authorities, in 2017, Nimisha attempted to subdue Mahdi to retrieve her passport, but during this attempt, Mahdi died.
Yemeni police arrested Nimisha in this case. In 2018, a Yemeni court found Nimisha guilty. In 2020, she was sentenced to death. In December 2024, Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi approved the execution, and in January 2025, Houthi rebel leader Mahdi al-Mashat also confirmed it. Social organisations across Kerala and the country launched international efforts to save Nimisha. Now, the Grand Mufti's office has stated that following a high-level meeting in Yemen, Nimisha's death sentence has been overturned.