Pakistani MP Praises Yogi Model

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, received considerable praise in the Pakistan Parliament. Who praised him and why? Let’s find out.

Jun 18, 2025 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistan’s recently presented national budget has sparked considerable debate. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Federal Budget for fiscal year 2025-26, featuring a 7% reduction that has drawn widespread criticism both within and outside the Pakistani parliament. Remarkably, a Pakistani parliamentarian has even lauded the economic model of an Indian state’s Chief Minister, a video of which is currently viral on social media.

Pakistani Parliamentarian Praises the Yogi Model

A video of a Pakistani parliamentarian is circulating widely on social media, in which he heaps praise on the model implemented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in India. Speaking in parliament, the Pakistani MP stated, “The economic condition of Uttar Pradesh alone is better than the entire Pakistan. Pakistan’s total budget is $62 billion, while Uttar Pradesh’s budget alone is $97 billion. Pakistan’s total revenue is $50 billion, whereas Uttar Pradesh’s revenue alone is $80 billion. This is the result of CM Yogi’s model.”

Praise for the Yogi Model in Pakistan: Not a First

This is not the first instance of the Yogi model receiving praise in Pakistan. On previous occasions, the model has been lauded. The rapid development spurred by the Yogi model in UP is a source of pride not only for the state but for India as a whole.
Growth in UP (Representational Photo)

