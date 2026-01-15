Canada's Biggest Gold Heist: Accused Flees, Extradition Sought from India

According to a report by The Indian Express, this incident occurred in 2023 and is being counted among the biggest incidents in Canada. Peel Police in Canada, in a press release on January 12, stated that this is the biggest gold heist in Canadian history, codenamed 'Project 25K'. A total of 400 kg of gold was stolen, valued at $20 million, or approximately ₹166 crore. A total of 9 accused were involved in this theft, of whom 2 are absconding. One of the absconding accused is Preet Panesar, who is suspected to be hiding in India.