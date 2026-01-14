Iran Protests: Escalating Demonstrations, Thousands Dead, and Trump's Military Threat

The protests that began in Iran at the end of December 2025 have now spread across the country. These protests, primarily sparked by an economic crisis, have now transformed into demands for significant change against the government. Experts believe the current situation is very different and more serious than previous demonstrations. The value of Iran's currency, the Rial, has fallen to record lows, causing inflation to skyrocket. Prices of essential goods have increased by up to 70%. Water shortages, power outages, and unemployment have made life difficult for ordinary citizens. Strict US sanctions have further weakened the economy. Meanwhile, Trump is applauding the protesters (Trump Threats). People have lost faith in the government's ability to solve these problems.