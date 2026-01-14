14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iran Protests: Escalating Demonstrations, Thousands Dead, and Trump's Military Threat

Iran Protests: Protests Intensify in Iran, Thousands Dead and Trump's Military Threat. The movement, which began with an economic crisis, has now become anti-government.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

Iran Protest

The protests that began in Iran at the end of December 2025 have now spread across the country. These protests, primarily sparked by an economic crisis, have now transformed into demands for significant change against the government. Experts believe the current situation is very different and more serious than previous demonstrations. The value of Iran's currency, the Rial, has fallen to record lows, causing inflation to skyrocket. Prices of essential goods have increased by up to 70%. Water shortages, power outages, and unemployment have made life difficult for ordinary citizens. Strict US sanctions have further weakened the economy. Meanwhile, Trump is applauding the protesters (Trump Threats). People have lost faith in the government's ability to solve these problems.

Beginning and Spread of Protests

It is noteworthy that on December 28, 2025, shopkeepers in Tehran's Grand Bazaar closed their shops in protest against the fall of the Rial. Soon, these protests spread across the country. Students, truck drivers, merchants, and ordinary citizens joined in. This demonstrates broad social solidarity.

What is Different from Previous Protests?

Major protests also occurred in Iran in 2009, 2019, and 2022. The government suppressed those protests and managed the situation by offering some concessions. However, this time, internal and external pressures are simultaneous. In 2025, a 12-day war with Israel weakened Iran's defence capabilities. Regional allies like the Assad government in Syria fell. Now, US President Donald Trump is threatening to attack Iran and claims to be "helping" the protesters. He has also spoken of imposing a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran.

Security Forces Became Violent, Internet Shut Down

The Iranian government is in a difficult position. President Masoud Pezeshkian himself admitted that resolving economic problems is challenging. Security forces have become violent, the internet has been shut down, and thousands have been arrested. The death toll is reported to be in the hundreds. However, despite the crackdown, no clear path forward is visible.

Impact of External Threats

Iranian officials believe these protests are not just internal but are supported by the US and Israel. The army has issued a statement supporting the government. Experts say these protests are plunging Iran into an unprecedented crisis. The government has limited options for reform or concessions.

Government is Under Pressure, and People Want Major Changes

In any case, the current protests are more dangerous than before because economic devastation is coupled with foreign military threats. The government is under pressure, and people now want not just reforms but major changes. Whether these protests will shake the regime will become clear in the coming days. But the situation is no longer the same as before.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime

crime news

crimenews

political

political news

politics

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

14 Jan 2026 01:48 pm

News / World / Iran Protests: Escalating Demonstrations, Thousands Dead, and Trump's Military Threat

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Crane falls on moving train in Thailand, killing 22 passengers and injuring 30

World

Venezuela bows to US pressure? Trump’s remark triggers fresh stir over new president

World

Skywatchers Alert! Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Coming in 2027

Surya Grahan 2025 In India
World

US Drafts 'Dangerous' Action Plan for Iran, Trump's Latest Move Sparks Alarm!

World

RSF Launches Airstrikes in Sudan, Killing 32 and Injuring 86

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.