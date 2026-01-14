Iran Protests: Escalating Demonstrations, Thousands Dead, and Trump's Military Threat

The protests that began in Iran at the end of December 2025 have now spread across the country. These protests, primarily sparked by an economic crisis, have now transformed into demands for significant change against the government. Experts believe the current situation is very different and more serious than previous demonstrations. The value of Iran's currency, the Rial, has fallen to record lows, causing inflation to skyrocket. Prices of essential goods have increased by up to 70%. Water shortages, power outages, and unemployment have made life difficult for ordinary citizens. Strict US sanctions have further weakened the economy. Meanwhile, Trump is applauding the protesters (Trump Threats). People have lost faith in the government's ability to solve these problems.
It is noteworthy that on December 28, 2025, shopkeepers in Tehran's Grand Bazaar closed their shops in protest against the fall of the Rial. Soon, these protests spread across the country. Students, truck drivers, merchants, and ordinary citizens joined in. This demonstrates broad social solidarity.
Major protests also occurred in Iran in 2009, 2019, and 2022. The government suppressed those protests and managed the situation by offering some concessions. However, this time, internal and external pressures are simultaneous. In 2025, a 12-day war with Israel weakened Iran's defence capabilities. Regional allies like the Assad government in Syria fell. Now, US President Donald Trump is threatening to attack Iran and claims to be "helping" the protesters. He has also spoken of imposing a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran.
The Iranian government is in a difficult position. President Masoud Pezeshkian himself admitted that resolving economic problems is challenging. Security forces have become violent, the internet has been shut down, and thousands have been arrested. The death toll is reported to be in the hundreds. However, despite the crackdown, no clear path forward is visible.
Iranian officials believe these protests are not just internal but are supported by the US and Israel. The army has issued a statement supporting the government. Experts say these protests are plunging Iran into an unprecedented crisis. The government has limited options for reform or concessions.
In any case, the current protests are more dangerous than before because economic devastation is coupled with foreign military threats. The government is under pressure, and people now want not just reforms but major changes. Whether these protests will shake the regime will become clear in the coming days. But the situation is no longer the same as before.
