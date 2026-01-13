Skywatchers Alert! Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Coming in 2027

The longest solar eclipse of the century will occur on August 2, 2027. This solar eclipse will last for approximately 6 minutes and 23 seconds. During this time, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, and it will become night even during the day. However, the entire world will not witness this amazing astronomical event. The solar eclipse will be visible only in some parts of the world. According to media reports, the total solar eclipse in 2027 will be the longest solar eclipse of the century. It will be the first time since 1991 that the Moon will engulf the Sun for such a long duration. After this, a solar eclipse longer than six minutes will also be visible in the year 2186. According to c-astonhair, a solar eclipse lasting more than six minutes will also occur in July 2186.