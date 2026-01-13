Skywatchers Alert! Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Coming in 2027

Solar Eclipse (Image: Patrika)
Solar eclipses typically last for 2 to 3 minutes, but even in such a short time, it feels as if everything is plunged into darkness. The behaviour of birds and animals changes. A strange chill permeates the air. Imagine what would happen if these 2-3 minutes extended to 6 minutes? Nature is soon going to give you an opportunity to experience this imagination becoming reality. The longest solar eclipse of the century is about to occur, and it will last for more than six minutes. The American space agency NASA has also announced its date.
The longest solar eclipse of the century will occur on August 2, 2027. This solar eclipse will last for approximately 6 minutes and 23 seconds. During this time, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, and it will become night even during the day. However, the entire world will not witness this amazing astronomical event. The solar eclipse will be visible only in some parts of the world. According to media reports, the total solar eclipse in 2027 will be the longest solar eclipse of the century. It will be the first time since 1991 that the Moon will engulf the Sun for such a long duration. After this, a solar eclipse longer than six minutes will also be visible in the year 2186. According to c-astonhair, a solar eclipse lasting more than six minutes will also occur in July 2186.
The solar eclipse in 2027 will cover a portion of the Earth's surface of approximately 15,227 kilometres. Its effect will be visible in a total of 11 countries, including Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia. However, even here, it will be visible only in some parts. As far as India is concerned, a total solar eclipse will not be visible here. It will be partially visible in the western regions like Gujarat and Maharashtra between 15:34 IST and 17:53 IST. Where a total solar eclipse is visible, complete darkness will prevail for more than 6 minutes. It will feel as if it has become night during the day.
A solar eclipse is an astronomical event. An eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. When the Moon, while orbiting the Earth, comes between the Sun and the Earth, the Sun's light cannot reach the Earth. Due to this, darkness prevails in some areas. There are different types of solar eclipses, such as total and partial eclipses. When the Moon completely covers the Sun, it is called a total solar eclipse. During this time, the atmosphere becomes like night during the day. On the other hand, when the Moon covers only a part of the Sun, it is called a partial eclipse.
