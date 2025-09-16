Pakistani PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir to Meet US President Trump

This will be General Munir’s third visit to the US since Trump’s second term as President. He has met with Trump on two previous occasions. This time, he will be accompanied by Pakistani PM Sharif, who has been invited to attend the UNGA session. Several issues are likely to be discussed during this tripartite meeting, including US-Pakistan relations, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency business in Pakistan, ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Jammu and Kashmir, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.