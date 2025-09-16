Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Pakistani PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir to Meet US President Trump

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir are scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in the United States. The exact date of this meeting is yet to be revealed.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir to meet Donald Trump
Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir to meet Donald Trump (Image: Patrika)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir are scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump on September 25th. This meeting will take place in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Possible Discussion Points

This will be General Munir’s third visit to the US since Trump’s second term as President. He has met with Trump on two previous occasions. This time, he will be accompanied by Pakistani PM Sharif, who has been invited to attend the UNGA session. Several issues are likely to be discussed during this tripartite meeting, including US-Pakistan relations, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency business in Pakistan, ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Jammu and Kashmir, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to Skip New York

While PM Modi has also received an invitation to address the UNGA session, he will be represented by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The rift in India-US relations over tariff issues is cited as the reason for PM Modi’s absence from the UNGA session.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 04:39 pm

English News / World / Pakistani PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir to Meet US President Trump
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.