Pakistani PM Sharif and Army Chief Munir to Meet US President Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir are scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump on September 25th. This meeting will take place in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
This will be General Munir’s third visit to the US since Trump’s second term as President. He has met with Trump on two previous occasions. This time, he will be accompanied by Pakistani PM Sharif, who has been invited to attend the UNGA session. Several issues are likely to be discussed during this tripartite meeting, including US-Pakistan relations, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency business in Pakistan, ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Jammu and Kashmir, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While PM Modi has also received an invitation to address the UNGA session, he will be represented by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The rift in India-US relations over tariff issues is cited as the reason for PM Modi’s absence from the UNGA session.