Polish Army Downs Russian Drones Infiltrating Airspace

During a late-night Russian drone attack on Ukraine, Polish airspace was violated. The Polish military subsequently shot down the Russian drones.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Polish airspace violated
Polish airspace violated (Photo - Video screenshot)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing for 42 months, continues to cause widespread devastation in Ukraine. Significant loss of life and property has occurred, and this continues unabated. Russia regularly conducts air strikes on Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure. Late at night, Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine, violating Polish airspace in the process.

Russian Drones Invade Polish Airspace

The Polish military reported that during a late-night attack on Ukraine, several Russian drones repeatedly violated Polish airspace. The Polish military described this action as a serious breach by Russia.

Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones

In response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, the Polish military launched a counter-offensive, shooting down several drones. A search operation has been initiated to locate the wreckage of these drones.

Appeal to Stay Indoors

To ensure citizen safety, the Polish government has urged residents in areas such as Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie to remain indoors, as these regions are considered to be at the highest risk from falling drones and debris. Operations at four airports have also been temporarily suspended.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 12:38 pm

World / Polish Army Downs Russian Drones Infiltrating Airspace
