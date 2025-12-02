Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over 45 months. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has continued since then. This war has caused heavy loss of life and property in Ukraine. Many cities have been destroyed. The Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the war. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is trying to end this war and has presented a 28-point peace proposal for this, which is under discussion. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big claim.
Putin has claimed that Russia has occupied two cities in Ukraine. According to the Russian President, his army has captured the Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk. It is noteworthy that fierce battles have been ongoing between the Russian and Ukrainian armies in these two cities for the past few weeks.
The Ukrainian army has denied Putin's claim. Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines have stated that the battle is ongoing in both cities and the Russian army has not succeeded in its objectives.
As part of the next phase of the ceasefire plan between Russia and Ukraine, Trump will send his envoys to both countries. Trump will send his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Trump will send his military secretary, Dan Driscoll, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials.
