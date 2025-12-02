Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin has now made a big claim in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Russian President has said that his army has captured two cities in Ukraine.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Vladimir Putin

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over 45 months. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has continued since then. This war has caused heavy loss of life and property in Ukraine. Many cities have been destroyed. The Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the war. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is trying to end this war and has presented a 28-point peace proposal for this, which is under discussion. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big claim.

Putin's Claim: Russia Occupies Two Ukrainian Cities

Putin has claimed that Russia has occupied two cities in Ukraine. According to the Russian President, his army has captured the Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk. It is noteworthy that fierce battles have been ongoing between the Russian and Ukrainian armies in these two cities for the past few weeks.

Ukrainian Army Denies Claim

The Ukrainian army has denied Putin's claim. Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines have stated that the battle is ongoing in both cities and the Russian army has not succeeded in its objectives.

Trump to Send Envoys to Both Countries

As part of the next phase of the ceasefire plan between Russia and Ukraine, Trump will send his envoys to both countries. Trump will send his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Trump will send his military secretary, Dan Driscoll, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 08:30 am

Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

