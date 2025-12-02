Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over 45 months. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has continued since then. This war has caused heavy loss of life and property in Ukraine. Many cities have been destroyed. The Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the war. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is trying to end this war and has presented a 28-point peace proposal for this, which is under discussion. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big claim.